Bollywood’s Swara Bhasker Expresses Dismay at Alleged Molestation in Delhi College

New Delhi (Sputnik): An annual festival held at a women’s college in India’s national capital turned out to be a nightmare for participants, when dozens of men allegedly gate-crashed the college and allegedly sexually assaulted them. The incident even reached the halls of the Indian Parliament, forcing the government to order an inquiry.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, a Delhi University alumni, has expressed dismay at a situation that involved groups of unruly, drunken men groping women and allegedly molesting some of them while attending the annual festival "Reverie" at Gargi College, in South Delhi last weekend.

In a twitter post, she said that it is “shameful” to see what had happened right in the national capital.

What the hell is going on in #Delhi

What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 9, 2020

According to reports, the incident came to light after students and teachers shared their horrific accounts of mass molestation on social media, and also slammed the administration’s approach towards the security of female students.

The students also alleged that security personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered.

As per the latest development, a complaint about the incident has been filed and Delhi Police have started scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity to collect evidence.