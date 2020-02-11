UN Environment Programme Names Bollywood Hottie Randeep Hooda Ambassador for Migratory Species

On Tuesday, Parveen Kaswan from India’s elite Indian Forest Services revealed on Twitter that the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has appointed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as its Brand Ambassador for migratory species of animals.
Thousands of #species migrate miles & miles for space & food across borders. #India for first time hosting COP of Convention on #Migratory #Species in Gujarat from 17 to 22 Feb.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 11, 2020
Cherry on cake. @RandeepHooda has been appointed as Ambassador for Migratory species by #UNEP.
The 43-year-old actor has been advocating the #SaveWildlife motto on his social networking accounts.
Earlier in January, Randeep shared a tear-jerking 38-second video on Twitter that showed an injured leopard trying to stand and walk. The video showed people around the bleeding animal, standing and recording the scene.
Yesterday it was leopard, today a elephant. These #roadkills will keep happening, rather they will increase with time. Robust mitigation measures on proposed and existing projects is a must. #SaveWildlife— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 30, 2020
@PrakashJavdekar @nitin_gadkari @moefcc @MORTHIndia @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/1E7k53k7NB
In another post, the Bollywood hottie posted a heart-wrenching picture of a bleeding baby elephant that got caught under a truck and died.
The actor has been urging the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take effective measures to prevent wild animals from getting hurt or killed in road accidents.
@MORTHRoadSafety @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/XGDPd4j6tH— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 30, 2020
The actor will be part of the COP to CMS in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
View this post on Instagram
Complete moment of bliss in wilderness : for me it has been the sighting of 4 (3 in the image ) tiny balls of fur, walking alongside their mother #junabai What’s yours ? #BlissInJungle #junabaicubs #wildrandeep #jungleehooda #wildwednesday #wildlife #wildlifephotography #tadobaandharitigerreserve #buffer #wildlifephotographer #nature #incredibleindia #motherearth #catsofinstagram #environment #india #photographers_of_india #animals #animallovers #maharashtratourism #maharashtra #earth @moefccgoi
India is preparing to extend the species – the Asiatic Elephant, the Great Indian Bustard (bird), the Gangetic and Irrawaddy Dolphins – to be included in the CMS Appendix for action.
With 129 member countries, CMS is also called the “Bonn Convention” that covers hundreds of animal species that cross international borders on land, under water, and through the sky for migration.
