UN Environment Programme Names Bollywood Hottie Randeep Hooda Ambassador for Migratory Species

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is gearing up to host the United Nations-backed “Conference of the Parties (COP)” focused on the “Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS)". The five-day conference to be held for the first time in India will mark the 13th edition of “COP to CMS”.

On Tuesday, Parveen Kaswan from India’s elite Indian Forest Services revealed on Twitter that the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has appointed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as its Brand Ambassador for migratory species of animals.

Thousands of #species migrate miles & miles for space & food across borders. #India for first time hosting COP of Convention on #Migratory #Species in Gujarat from 17 to 22 Feb.



Cherry on cake. @RandeepHooda has been appointed as Ambassador for Migratory species by #UNEP. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 11, 2020

The 43-year-old actor has been advocating the #SaveWildlife motto on his social networking accounts.



Earlier in January, Randeep shared a tear-jerking 38-second video on Twitter that showed an injured leopard trying to stand and walk. The video showed people around the bleeding animal, standing and recording the scene.

In another post, the Bollywood hottie posted a heart-wrenching picture of a bleeding baby elephant that got caught under a truck and died.



The actor has been urging the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take effective measures to prevent wild animals from getting hurt or killed in road accidents.

The actor will be part of the COP to CMS in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

India is preparing to extend the species – the Asiatic Elephant, the Great Indian Bustard (bird), the Gangetic and Irrawaddy Dolphins – to be included in the CMS Appendix for action.



With 129 member countries, CMS is also called the “Bonn Convention” that covers hundreds of animal species that cross international borders on land, under water, and through the sky for migration.