India’s BJP Justifies Contentious Tweet Asking Muslims to Keep ID Documentation Safe for Headcount

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 8 February, after India’s national capital voted for state legislative assembly, the Karnataka State Unit of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted: “Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise”, also posting a video of Muslim women queuing up to vote.

As India's ruling BJP faces flak for treating Muslims as second class citizens over a tweet made on the day of the Delhi elections, the party's Karnataka unit issued a clarifying tweet to justify its initial reaction on Twitter.

The clarification came as an Indian journalist, Rana Ayyub, slammed the BJP federal ruling party for making “a direct threat to Muslims”, adding that it was a proof of “Narendra Modi’s agenda to reduce Muslims to second class citizens”.

Ayyub's reaction comes in response to Karnataka BJP's initial tweet, in which the latter asked Muslims to keep their election ID cards handy for the census exercise (NPR) which would be carried out in the near future.

The journalist termed the statement of Karnataka BJP as a threat to Muslims, as many are opposed to the National Population Register (NPR).

Responding to Ayyub's criticism, the Karnataka BJP on Monday tweeted: "Muslims maybe second class Citizens for you, but for PM Modi they are Indians.”

The tweet also sought to know how "asking people to keep their document safe" becomes a threat.

Relax, Miss Journalist ?



Since when did asking people to keep their documents safe become Threat?



Issuing threats is a norm in your Jihadi World, not in our Hindutva Bharat.



Muslims may be second class Citizens for you, but for PM Modi they are Indians.



Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nGsSvNjydw — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 10, 2020

Muslim protesters, during demonstrations against the contentious citizenship law stated they will not show any ID document for themselves or for their family members to any survey official.

The National Population Register (NPR) purportedly seeks to be a comprehensive database of every “resident” in the country by collecting demographic and biometric data, which would require proof of citizenship.

On Monday, many tweeted their criticism of the Karanataka BJP, indirectly provoking Muslims who are reluctant to show ID.

Your party is anti-national. India is a secular country and it will always be. NOT Hindutva Bharat. Whoever is handling this handle, is some Sanghi intern who should be booked for sedition. — Orwellian Bareillian 🇮🇳 (@Blast_Famous) February 10, 2020

Bharat IS NOT a Hindu rashtra. It is a secular nation that we cherish! STOP disrespecting the constitution. STOP maligning my Hinduism. Respect the will of the people. @BJP4Karnataka & @BJP4India @NH_India @_YogendraYadav @Shaheenbaghoff1 @INCIndia — Gaurav Sharma (@gauravishu) February 10, 2020

Our Hindutva bharat and your Jihadi world! Classic #Islamophobia and adding more value to your original tweet. Trying hard to look cool like #PMinLokSabha with clowns cheering, here and there. CRAP! — Arun Mohit (@Demockrazed) February 10, 2020

Some wondered who is operating the account, which often gets involved in bickering and mockery.

BJP Karnataka handle is surely handled by a snowflake Sanghi to have come up with such a juvenile post.



And FYI it's Secular India, Hindutva is just a plagued ideology. — The Solitary Shrink (@UrbanShrink) February 10, 2020

Whoever is handling this account.

Need a raise. pic.twitter.com/P8vjkI1Z8l — Indian (@Indian44714446) February 10, 2020

​The controversial CAA, enacted by the federal government, triggered countrywide protests by several opposition parties, civil rights groups, and university students. At least 25 people were killed in clashes in northern Uttar Pradesh, northeastern Assam and the southern Karnataka state.

Protesters claim that the law discriminates against religion, and also against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution. The Indian Prime Minister has claimed otherwise.