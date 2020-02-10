On New Ground: Indian State Chief Plays Cricket With Iconic Batsman - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): For the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu's chief, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, it was a brief respite from politicking when he played cricket with former team India captain Rahul Dravid during the inauguration of Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground in Salem.

A video released by Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) shows iconic Indian batsman Rahul Dravid delivering slow balls to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who tried his best not to give it a miss as cameramen in the background tried to capture the rare moment.

Every time the politician hit the ball, the crowd behind cheered him.

#WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami plays cricket with Rahul Dravid at the inauguration of Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground at Valapadi in Salem, today. pic.twitter.com/MeLa1UVXmb — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

During the inaugural match, the legendary cricketer said: “I believe that the next generation of cricketers… and talent in the country will emerge from smaller towns and cities".

N Srinivasan, ex-chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Rupa Gurunath, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president were also present at the occasion.

The video seems to have tickled the funny bones of Twitterati who took a pot-shot at Dravid’s underarm delivery to the chief minister.

Does this also show that batting and batsmen are considered superior to bowling and bowlers? Dravid is a legend...but stunts of these politicians... — srajeshk (@srajeshk2) February 10, 2020

Power of Politicians : A batting legend known as ' The Wall ' is bowling that too underarm pic.twitter.com/1ieT5rOJT8 — Biswajit Panda (@Biswajit_1111) February 9, 2020

Dravid bowling - Hmm interesting

Dravid bowling under-arm - Ok

Dravid bowling under-arm to TN CM - OoKay

Dravid bowling under-arm to TN CM and folks cheering when CM touches the ball - NOT OK.

Why does our jammy go these events!? Sic — Varun Narayan (@varungn) February 9, 2020

Under arm 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rahul Chandra (@caprahulchandra) February 9, 2020

TNCA Chief Srinivasan, who was present, said he would bring an Indian Premier League (IPL) – a Twenty20 cricket league match to this new stadium.