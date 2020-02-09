Register
16:17 GMT09 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cow

    Hindus Reportedly Fighting Religious Conversion by Sprinkling Cow Dung on Pastors in India

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107826/81/1078268173.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002091078267934-hindus-reportedly-fighting-religious-conversion-by-sprinkling-cow-dung-on-pastors-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Religious conversion has become a big issue in Andhra Pradesh, as opposition parties are accusing state chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking steps that favour Christians, while Hindu groups often allege Christian missionaries are using coercive techniques including paying poor villagers to lure them in And converting them.

    Over the past few days, a series of videos has been circulating on social media, suggesting a faecal fight Hindus are waging against alleged religious conversion in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

    Footage posted by several users on Twitter and Facebook show alleged Hindus throwing water mixed with cow dung on Christian proselytisers, to make them run away from villages, ostensibly to stop religious conversion.

    Explaining the video, Vinod Kumar – a Facebook user – said that the Hindu boy Vishnu sprinkled the water mixed with cow dung on the pastor, who came to a religious campaign in Gudur village in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

    “This consciousness is in every village… Every Hindu person should come. Felicitate Christians with cow dung water,” Vinod Kumar says.

    Sharath Babu Kanapuram – another Facebook user – said cow dung works like a remote control for people who come to visit villages to convert Hindus into another religion.

    “Indian Homes have some space outside the main door. Indians use cow dung to decorate that outside space…Sometimes they throw the cow dung water on the people they hate... people go for irrelevant campaigns must be aware of it,” Sharath wrote.

    The ancient port town of Machilipatnam has witnessed a sharp increase in its Christian population and community has been complaining about a shortage of lands to bury their dead. The total number of Christians in the town has jumped five-fold since 2011, when government data suggest that the Christian population was only 7,060, to nearly 35,000.

    Hindu organisations have been accusing the Andhra Pradesh government currently led by Jagan Mohan Reddy of promoting Christianity in the state. Reddy, a Christian himself, announced measures such as enhanced financial assistance to Christian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem in Israel and other Biblical sites last year.

    On 27 August 2019, the Reddy government approved a special fund to sponsor Bible tours across the state. The government has also announced an honorarium of INR 5,000 per month ($70) for each pastor in the state.

    In the run-up to the assembly election 2016, in which Jagan Mohan Reddy received a massive mandate, he promised plots and house construction for pastors, and financial assistance of INR 100,000 ($1,400) for weddings of Christian girls, among others.

    Cow
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    No Meat, Just Cow Urine and Dung: Indian Spiritual 'Scientists' Have 'Treatment' for Coronavirus
    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised such moves “as deplorable, and as case of state sponsored religious conversions”, while the Reddy government responded by saying it was not doing "anything special or out of turn for the Christians".

    In January 2019, several Hindu organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and VHP lodged strong protests against the proposed installation of a 114-foot high statue of Jesus Christ in another southern Indian state, Karnataka.

    Subramanian Swamy, national executive member of the BJP and parliamentarian, had said that he will propose legislation in Parliament which will make government permission mandatory for religious conversions.

    Hindu groups in India often accuse Christian missionaries of using coercion techniques, such as "buying off" poor villagers and thus duping them into converting to their faith. But the official population data released by the Indian government does not support this claim: the proportion of Christians in the country’s population has actually fallen to 2.3 percent, according to the Census of 2011, compared to 2.6 percent in 1971.

    Related:

    Netizens React to India Lodging Strong Protest With Pakistan over Abduction of Three Hindu Girls
    Kashmiri Hindus Driven Out of Homes Blame Ruling BJP For Ignoring Them
    Hindus in Pakistan Stage Singing Protest Against Court in Alleged Forced Conversion Case – Video
    Tags:
    Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Modi, Hinduism, Hindus, Christianity, Christians, pastor, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse