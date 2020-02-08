Delhi Polls: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Party Workers as Top Congress Candidate Loses Cool - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi's ongoing state legislature elections on 8 February are largely being projected as a contest between three major parties – Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, PM Modhi's Bharatiya Janata Party, and Indian National Congress – which put their might together to mobilise voters during one-month of intense campaigning.

Prominent Congress party candidate Alka Lamba attempted to slap an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, resulting in a melee between the workers of the two political parties in Majnu Ka Tilla, an area of New Delhi.

Video from the scene obtained by Sputnik shows the Congress leader engaging in a heated argument with an AAP party worker and attempting to slap him as police officials present at the scene tried to intervene. The fight escalated as more people joined in.

WATCH: Scuffle breaks out between party workers as top congress candidate loses cool pic.twitter.com/9yAf2oUWWc — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 8, 2020

​Lamba was accused of influencing the voters at the scene by AAP workers. While the AAP said it would file a complaint with the election commission, the congress leader stated that he has also sought a police complaint.

Lamba, who represents Central Delhi’s Chandini Chowk constituency, quit AAP in September of last year, citing differences within the party, and joined Congress the next month.

Alka Lamba is in an electoral face-off, with Aam Aadmi Party’s Prahlad Singh Sahni of and BJP's Suman Gupta in the Chandini Chowk constituency.

Nearly 14.6 million eligible voters in Delhi are in the process of exercising their right to vote, at 13,750 polling stations across the capital. Polling started at 7:00 a.. Results will be announced on 11 February.