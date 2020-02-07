Register
16:52 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017

    All You Need to Know About the Delhi Assembly Elections on 8 February

    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105093/34/1050933482.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002071078256022-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-delhi-assembly-elections-on-8-february/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Election Commission kicked off the election campaign in Delhi on 6 January opening the way for a month-long battle between three warring factions – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress ahead of polls on 8 February. The results will be known on 11 February.

    Saturday’s legislative assembly polls in India’s capital city will see nearly 14.6 million eligible voters exercising their franchise at 13,750 polling stations across Delhi.

    These voters will seal the fate of the three main political parties who will be keeping their fingers crossed for a surprise win based on their month-long political campaigning in the streets of Delhi, involving various political stalwarts.

    While AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is once again his party’s chief ministerial face, both the BJP and the Congress have not declared their candidates for the top seat in the event that their party is elected to power.

    The election can be seen as a verdict on the delivery of promises by the Arvind Kejriwal-headed ruling AAP; a chance for Congress to resurrect or the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chance to assume power after 20 long years.

    The elections are also a matter of prestige for the top politicians in the three main parties.

    Smaller parties set to do battle include the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akali Dal, Janata Dal-United regional parties, and independent candidates.   

    2015 Delhi Assembly Polls

    Last time, in the 2015 Assembly polls, the newly-formed AAP came to power with a landslide victory winning 67 of the 70 State assembly constituencies. The other three three seats were secured by the BJP. Congress, which before 2015 ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms (15 years), was wiped out.

    This time therefore, the election is an existential fight for Congress.

    Voter Demography

    With the total number of voters going up by 1.6 million, the election will see 200,000 first-time voters (aged 18-19), which the political parties have tried their best to woo through social media campaigns and fielding young and fresh faces.

    According to the Election Commission of India, of the total 14.6 million voters, the ratio of female voters has gone up to 824 per 1,000 male voters compared with 802 per 1,000 in 2015, when the last state elections took place. The total number of male and female voters is over 8.05 million and over 6.6 million respectively. There will also be around 815 third gender voters who are eligible to participate in Saturday’s poll.

    Major Issues for Delhi Voters

    • Law and Order: According to the latest figures of National Crime Research Bureau, crime watchdog, Delhi reported the highest number of crime in the country with 200,000 such incidents.
    • National Issues: Delhi has been a hub of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which offers Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Protests against this contentious citizenship law have fuelled speculation that voters will be divided along religious lines.
    • Water: Water, which has been a big issue in Delhi for years, holds a big significance for voters across Delhi. Though the ruling party claims to have done a lot to mitigate various issues related to water in many parts of the city, the opposition parties refute this.
    Controversies-hit Elections

    The election commission on 5 February issued a notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for violating the Model Code of Conduct by giving an objectionable statement on a news channel regarding Kashmir.

    Similarly, the poll watchdog issued a notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi State head Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”, after which, the party removed him from its list of star campaigners.

    The AAP couldn’t escape trouble either. The election commission notified party leader Sanjay Singh for allegedly making a statement that could create “create confusion and panic” in Delhi.

    The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the election commission highlighting Dos and Don’ts for political parties and candidates during elections, mainly regarding speeches, polling days and polling booths. 

    Related:

    Election Commission Bans BJP Politician for Likening Delhi Polls to India vs Pakistan Contest
    Delhi Polls: BJP Ups the Ante With Six Rallies in Indian Capital to Outdo AAP
    Education, Employment Issues to Sway Young Voters in Upcoming Delhi Polls
    Tags:
    Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), AAP, elections, Delhi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse