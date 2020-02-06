Bollywood’s Salman Khan Calls Off US Tour Amid Allegations Relating to Pakistani Host

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bolywood actor Salman Khan, one of most bankable actors in the Indian film industry, has given some memorable performances in a career spanning over 30 years through films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Hum Aapke Hai Kaun”. He was named one of the top paid Bollywood actors by Forbes in 2018.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was set to perform in Houston as part of his US tour in the coming months. However, he has reportedly called off his live performance following reports that the event was being organised by Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqui.

According to a report by Indian entertainment website Bollywoodlife.com, the Houston-based Pakistani organiser Siddiqui was previously accused of bankrolling anti-India activities in the US.

The actor has so far refused to give any official statement.

Salman is currently busying himself with forthcoming films including “Radhe” and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”.