India Has Begun Deployment of Spike Anti-Tank Missiles along Pakistan's Border, Says Army Chief

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has strengthened its military power along its border with arch-rival Pakistan by deploying its Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) and other weapons amid a rising number of ceasefire violations and the alleged infiltration of terrorists into India.

India’s Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday revealed that the country has beefed up security by deploying troops and weapons such as Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles along the Line of Control (LoC), its de facto border with Pakistan in the Kashmir region.

"The weapons (Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles) have been received and are being deployed and issued to troops," he said.

Stating that Pakistan is trying to push terrorists in India from their camps and staging grounds, the Indian army chief claimed that most of the terrorist infiltration attempts have been foiled.

“There has been an increase in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control. It was expected as he (Pakistan) is trying to push terrorists from launchpads and various camps. Because of winter, (Pakistan) is finding it difficult and resorting to ceasefire violations," General Naravane added.

In the latest firefight, Indian security forces shot three suspected terrorists on Wednesday who were linked to the militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The army general also emphasised the improved condition in Kashmir, saying grenade attacks, gunfire and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks by terrorists have seen a marked decline in the last six months.

The Israeli-Made Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile was procured by India as an emergency purchase against the backdrop of escalation with Pakistan in February 2019 after the Balakot airstrike.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads over Kashmir since 5 August last year, when India abrogated its constitution's Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, which had enjoyed a special status for over seven decades. With its revocation, Indian aimed to have completed the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India, while Pakistan accused India of violating a bilateral agreement to maintain the status quo in the region.