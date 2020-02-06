Register
10:17 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Locusts swarm from ground vegetation as people approach at Lerata village, near Archers Post in Samburu county, approximately 300 kilomters (186 miles) north of kenyan capital, Nairobi on January 22, 2020.

    Locust Invasion: India should have Declared National Emergency like Pakistan - Agriculture Expert

    © AFP 2019 / TONY KARUMBA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/66/1078206636.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002061078241360-locust-invasion-india-should-have-declared-national-emergency-like-pakistan---agriculture-expert/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several countries in the African continent have been invaded by locusts in recent months. The insect has also been found in the western states of India, but its impact has been most keenly felt in Pakistan.

    In Gujarat and Rajasthan, which both share a border with Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed as a result of  attacks by locusts.

    Pakistan is suffering the worst locust attack in two decades and declared a state of national emergency last week.

    Since the locust entered India from Pakistan, Indian officials have alleged that they were not informed by Pakistan on time about locust breeding in the Las Bela area of Pakistan.

    While it is easy to play the blame game in such situations, Pakistan will have tried to control the problem, says agriculture expert Devendra Sharma.  

    “In Rajasthan, the government had requested for declaring national calamity but that did not happen. And if Pakistan can declare state of emergency, so should have India but they did not,” Sharma says.

    ​Recent Attacks and Affect

    The Indian state of Punjab was the latest to suffer an attack but it was able to control it because of prior warnings.

    A swarm of desert locusts, measuring 3km in width and 1km in length entered through Fazilka district of Punjab on Sunday. But the state government carried out a night-long, 13-hour long operation to control the pest.

    Sharma claims that the attack season is coming to an end in Punjab and  Haryana, despite more locusts being spotted in Dantiwada in Gujarat.

    ​India has announced compensation worth Rs 13,500 per hectare of land, irrespective of how much land the farmers had cultivated.

    “Whatever compensation that has been offered by the government is not enough. The crops have been completely destructed and it makes difficult for farmers as they are not left with anything,” Sharma said.

    Breeding Ground

    While locust attacks used to happen once a year, this year, due to climate change and prolonged rains, the locust attack has lasted longer and been more devastating.

    The locusts breed in Iran, Balochistan and the Horn of Africa due to the breeding conditions of moist soil and humidity.

    A swarm of locusts, which contains about 40 million insects, can eat the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people or 20 camels. 

    The United Nations has called for $75 million to tackle the crisis, which has devastated African countries as well. While Kenya is said to be hit the hardest, Somalia has also declared its locust infestation a national emergency. 

    Related:

    ‘Keep Calm & Feast on Locust’: Pakistan Minister Offers Recipe Tips to Defeat Insect Invasion
    Two Pilots Combating Desert Locusts Die as Plane Crashes at Pakistan’s Sadiqabad
    Biblical Plague? Pakistan Declares National Emergency Over Locust Invasion
    Tags:
    Africa, Asians, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse