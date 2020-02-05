New Delhi (Sputnik): Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly said that he won't let any illegal immigrants stay in India.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that 110,642 Bangladeshi citizens remain in the country even after the end of their visa period, after arriving between 2017 and 2019.

As many 3,727 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were deported between 2017 and 27 January 2020, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah announced in November that he would bring in a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), which requires a headcount to identify genuine citizens of the country as well as illegal immigrants.

Shah has repeatedly stated that he will not let any illegal immigrants remain in India. “I promise not even one infiltrator will be allowed to remain in India.”

A similar exercise was carried out in India’s northeast state of Assam in 2019, which found over 1.9 million non-citizens, of which 1.4 million were Hindus.

But in a political U-turn, the Shah-headed home ministry on Tuesday said that it doesn’t have any plans for an NRC at the moment.

"Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the National level,” Rai said in a written response to the lower house of parliament.