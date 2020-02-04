Register
04 February 2020
    Indian Bollywood film actress and politician Rakhi Sawant

    Indian Actress Rakhi Sawant Rattles Fans by Mocking Coronavirus... Again

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Rakhi Sawant is no stranger to controversy, with incidents including a public kiss with singer Mika Singh. And once she even wore a dress with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strategically placed all over it.

    While China’s Cornovirus is causing health scares around the world, Indian actress Rakhi Sawant has opted to make fun of the virus through a video which may not appeal to too many people.

    In the video, she can be seen making fun of the Cornovirus while sitting in a plane. She says that she is going to China and will seek to eradicate coronavirus once she gets there.

    She even says that she is accompanied by many warriors while looking at co-passengers and appeals to her fans to pray for them so that they can come back unaffected, adding that she has special medicines from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) to tackle the disease.

    Her video received a vast number of comments from social media users with some asking her to “shut up” while others requesting her “not to come back”.

     Another social media user posted that “a horny virus is going to kill Cornovirus” while another user asked her “Why is she travelling in economy class”.

    Rakhi recently announced that she married UK-based businessman Ritesh on July 28. However, she didn’t post a single picture of her husband, leaving her fans questioning the veracity of the news.

    As of 3 February, a total of 593 flights from China have been screened covering a total of 72,353 passengers.   

    India has so far evacuated a total 654 people in two special flights from the coronavirus affected city of Wuhan.

     

    coronavirus, bollywood dancers, Bollywood, India
