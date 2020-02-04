Delhi State Chief Dares BJP to Declare Candidate Against Him for Debate

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital Delhi is set to witness elections for its 70-member legislative assembly on 8 February. With 668 candidates in the fray, the polls will see a triangular fight between the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Congress.

The incumbent Delhi state chief and the city’s governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has dared the main opposition party BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and let the two have a public debate on various issues. So far, the BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate for Delhi.

Releasing his party’s poll manifesto on Tuesday, Kejriwal said: “BJP has released its manifesto and we have also released our manifesto. Now, in democracy, it is important to have debates. It is important to have debates on promises of both the parties. And people should be able to question the candidates…I ask BJP that Delhi wants it to declare its CM candidate and we can debate”.

While the AAP’s manifesto continues to focus on subsidised electricity, water, health, and education issues, it also claims the party will increase the number of sanitation workers as per the 2011 census. The party has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000,000 ($140,531) for the family of sanitation workers who die on duty.

The party manifesto promises the re-development of the Yamuna riverside, 24-hour markets, expanding the metro network beyond 500km, shielding traders from all forms of extortions, clean water for all, safety for women, and education for all.

The opposition BJP on 31 January released its manifesto promising jobs for all and a pollution-free environment. The BJP’s poll campaign is witnessing its top leaders, like Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, make strong political speeches against Kejriwal and seeking votes in the name of the constitution (citizenship law).

The legislative assembly elections are scheduled for 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February.