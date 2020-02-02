Coronavirus Impact: India Suspends E-Visa for Chinese Citizens, Foreigners Living in China

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the death toll in the coronavirus outbreak continued to mount in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province, India began evacuating its citizens from the sprawling city. With a second batch landing in New Delhi on Sunday, India has evacuated over 600 people from the region so far.

In an attempt to avoid carriers of a new coronavirus travelling to India, New Delhi on Sunday temporarily suspended E-Visas to Chinese citizens and foreigners living in China.

“Holders of already issued E-Visas may note that these are no longer valid. All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou and the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities", tweeted the Indian Mission in Beijing.

​Two Indians returned from China have already tested positive for the disease and are being monitored in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Indian students, who were brought back from Wuhan are being kept at the Indian Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana around 45 kilometres west of New Delhi.

​On Sunday, India’s federal Health Secretary Preeti Sudan urged everyone to take preventive measures against the viral disease, which as of now has no cure.

​The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the corornavirus an international health emergency on Thirsday. The virus has already killed over 300 people in China and infected about 14,000 others.