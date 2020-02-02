India's Presidential Mughal Gardens Set to Open for Annual Public View - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Mughal Garden in the backyard of the sprawling Palace of the Indian President, known as Rashtrapati Bhavan, is viewed as one of the best in the country and has hundreds of exotic varieties of plants, including several rare flowering ones.

Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, an English architect, in 1917 during British rule, the Mughal Garden of India’s Presidential Palace boasts one of the best gardens in the country and is set to open for public viewing as soon as 5 February.

Like the Rashtrapati Bhavan Palace, which incorporates both Western and Indian architecture, the garden combines both Mughal and English styles, along with beautiful terraces, lawns, and flowerbeds. It also has over 250 celebrated varieties of roses, making it one of the best rose gardens in the world.

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office

Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India © Photo : Indian President's Office 1 / 7 © Photo : Indian President's Office Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) in New Delhi, India

Aside from roses, the 15-acre garden features exotic flowers and plants, including tulips, hyacinth, bulbous, Asiatic lilies, daffodils, and many others.