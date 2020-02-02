At Least Four Injured in Grenade Attack on Troops in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police said Sunday that militants threw a grenade into security forces deployed in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.
Two security personnel and two civilians have received injuries from shrapnel and have been sent to a hospital, the police added.
#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade in Lal Chowk area of #Srinagar. Two #civilians & two SF personnel sustained injuries. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 2, 2020
Jammu & Kashmir: A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar today; 2 CRPF personnel and 2 civilians sustained minor splinter injuries. Injured evacuated to hospital. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/b8m9wGI6Pr— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
