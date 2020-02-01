Register
17:48 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Walnuts

    India Resorts to Trade Protectionism in Budget to Counter US, China

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105878/80/1058788089.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002011078201518-india-resorts-to-trade-protectionism-in-budget-to-counter-us-china/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew from the China-led 16-nation free trade block RCEP last November, blaming Beijing’s non-compromising attitude on market access. After the withdrawal, India initiated trade talks with the US, which have not yet reached any logical conclusion.

    In the national budget tabled by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, import duties have been enhanced on a wide range of commodities that may hurt US and Chinese exports.

    The Customs Tariff Act, 1975 has been amended to empower the government to “impose safeguards” if any import causes “serious injury to domestic industry”. Additionally, the cess announced on medical equipment in the budget has a potential to threaten US manufacturers. 

    The national budget has increased basic customs duties on 76 items. The tariff rates will be applicable from 2 February. A number of items in the list are imported from the US and China.

    Amid the US imports that are part of the list are walnuts, on which the basic customs duty has been more than trebled from 30 percent at present to 100 percent.

    India imports 15,000 tonnes of walnuts annually from the US, and other countries such as Ukraine and Chile. In India, two key walnut producing regions are Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which account for 0.21 million tonnes of production.

    The other US exports on which India has imposed additional tariffs are various machinery items on which tariffs have gone up from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

    The Indian government has also announced the imposition of a five percent health cess, by way of a duty of customs, on the imports of medical equipment to give impetus to domestic manufacturing and also to generate a resource for health services.

    The government claimed that India not only manufactures medical equipment, but is also exporting it in large quantities.

    “Health Cess shall not apply to medical devices which are exempt from Basic Custom Duty. Further, inputs/parts used in the manufacture of medical devices shall also be exempt from Health Cess. The proceeds of Health Cess shall be used for financing the health infrastructure and services”, Sitharaman clarified about the proposal.

    The steps may anger American medical device manufacturers once again as the issue of a price cap has remained one of the main niggling issues between the US and India.

    In 2017, India imposed a price cap on coronary stents and other medical equipment to make health treatment cheaper for ordinary consumers. The steps boomeranged in the form of GSP withdrawal by the US. Washington initiated a review of the GSP on the basis of representations by the US medical device and dairy industries after the Modi government put a cap on these.

    A large number of items on which the custom duties have been enhanced are Chinese exports to India.

    On a wide range of household appliances, electronic goods, and mobile and automobile parts, which form the bulk of Chinese imports, the custom duty has been increased in the budget tabled by Finance Minister Sitharaman.

    On footwear, the import duty has been increased from 25 percent to 35 percent. On toys, tricycles, pedal cars, dolls, puzzles, of all kinds, which India primarily imports from China, the import duty has gone up by three times, to 60 percent from 20 percent at present.

    Related:

    'Trade Deal With US Could Work Out Better for China Than We Initially Expected' - Prof
    Europe to Lose Big Thanks to US-China Trade Pact - Top German Think Tank
    While US Intends to Maintain Tariffs China Plans to Oppose Trade Protectionism - Economist
    Tags:
    United States, China, trade, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse