Register
17:27 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Farmers watch a news channel broadcasting India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C on screen) presenting the 2020 union budget, at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 1, 2020.

    Indian Netizens Slam 'Clueless' Government's 2020 Budget as 'Verbal Diarrhoea’

    © AFP 2019 / NARINDER NANU
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/14/1078201468.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002011078201213-indian-netizens-slam-clueless-governments-2020-budget-as-verbal-diarrhoea/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government’s budget proposals for 2020-2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised it, saying that a lot of emphasis has been placed on agriculture, infrastructure, textiles, and technology, which he saw as the main areas for job creation.

    As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the budget proposals of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament during an over two-hour long speech, describing it as the first budget of the decade with “vision” and “determination for action”, many netizens took it as all talk and no action.

    Some netizens did not seem convinced about the path the government wishes to take in spurring economic growth and addressing existing socio-economic anomalies, with one user even branding it "verbal diarrhoea".

    “The reforms announced in today’s budget are aimed at establishing a firm foundation for speeding up economic growth over the next decade and to give every citizen of this country economic stability. The 16-point action plan that we have announced will give the rural sector the required impetus in terms of providing a livelihood”, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday after the budget presentation. 

    Another group of social media users said the budget announcements hold promise for a better future for the country and its people.

    Some netizens were, in turn, sceptical of the prime minister’s claim that the goal of developing 100 airports and 100 smart cities is very important for the country’s tourism sector. They seemingly didn't agree with the view that it would lead to the creation of more jobs and income generation with less investment.

    The prime minister, however, said that he believed this budget would increase both income as well as investment and bring new energy to the financial system. Credit flows would fulfil the country's current needs and expectations for the next decade.

    Finance Minister Sitharaman’s focus was on giving a much needed and balanced boost to the country’s agricultural and middle-income earning sectors.  

    Taxpayers were given a bonanza in terms of reduced tax rates, but they were also warned that 70 out of 100 deductions available to them in the old regime would not be available in the new regime. Sitharaman said the idea behind the new regime was to bring down tax liabilities.

    Related:

    Twitter Abuzz With Budget Fervour as Indian Finance Minister Gears Up for Presentation in Parliament
    Indians Clock Longest Budget Speech in History as Finance Minister Sitharaman Sends Markets Crashing
    How Indian Finance Minister Won Hearts With Kashmiri Poem During Budget Speech
    Tags:
    Jobs, Tourism, support, criticism, netizens, Nirmala Sitharaman, action, vision, Budget, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse