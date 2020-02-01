Register
08:19 GMT01 February 2020
    Activists of the Communists Party of India(CPI) burn an effigy representing the rapists of Delhi student, Nirbhaya during their protest in Hyderabad on March 6, 2015.

    2012 Delhi Case: Indian President Rejects Mercy Plea of Another ‘Nirbhaya’ Gang-Rape Convict

    © AFP 2019 / NOAH SEELAM
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): All four convicts held for the rape and fatal assault of a 23-year-old Delhi woman, an incident that shook the entire nation to its very core, were supposed to be hanged on 1 February, but a Delhi court on Friday delayed their death sentence until further orders for the second time.

    Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday rejected a plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts held guilty for the gang rape of a medical student, now known as "Nirbhaya", in a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012. 

    The rejection came a day after a court delayed the hangings of four rape convicts until further orders in view of a mercy plea by Sharma.

    In his mercy plea to the president, Vinay Sharma said “I want to live for my parents, even if it means spending a lifetime in jail… the years spent in jail have already taught me a lesson".

    All but one of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, are yet to exhaust their legal remedies to seek relief from the death sentence passed by the Delhi Sessions court on 7 January but was deferred to 1 February previously adhering to the legal and prison rules.

    On Friday, while deferring the death sentence until further orders, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said: "Courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate any convict including a death row convict".

    Activists of the Communists Party of India(CPI) burn an effigy representing the rapists of Delhi student, Nirbhaya during their protest in Hyderabad on March 6, 2015.
    © AFP 2019 / NOAH SEELAM
    Nirbhaya Gang-Rape: Delhi Court Delays Hanging of Four Convicts Again
    Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh, whose mercy plea was rejected by President Kovind on 17 January, had challenged the rejection in court. However, the court rejected his petition.

    Six men were originally held guilty of the brutal crime that was perpetrated on 16 December 2012, when the woman was returning home around midnight with a male friend and took a private bus in which the suspects were present.

    While the key accused Ram Singh committed suicide in jail during trial, another was set free after spending three years in a reform facility as he was a juvenile when the crime was committed.

    The crime triggered a nationwide outcry for women’s rights and safety.

