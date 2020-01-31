On Friday, the Indian government sent a special Air India Flight to evacuate its citizens stranded in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak.
While landing at the airport in Wuhan, the flight crew shot a video showing empty roads, a deserted airport and no people at all.
In the video, the crew can be heard saying: "Empty roads. There is nobody outside. Everyone is inside the homes. Even the airport is empty."
Coronavirus, which emerged in December 2019 at a live wild animal market in Wuhan, the capital city of China's Hubei province, is spreading globally. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and 9,692 infected in China.
