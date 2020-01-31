Staunch Critic of Indian PM Tears Into Pakistani Minister Who Urged People to 'Defeat Modi Madness'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fahad Ahmed Chaudhry’s comment comes against the backdrop of the forthcoming Delhi legislative assembly elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP will compete to form a city government.

Setting aside his political rivalry with Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi State Chief Kejriwal on Friday, hit back at Pakistan’s Twitter-savvy Minister Fahad Ahmed Chaudhry over his comment that “India should defeat Modi”.

Kejriwal said Modi is his prime minister too, and "the biggest sponsors of terrorism" should not interfere in the internal matters of India.

"Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India. I also have a Prime Minister. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country", he tweeted.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

​Chaudhry tweeted on Thursday that the Indian people "must defeat Modi madness", while addressing the upcoming Delhi elections, set for 8 February.

People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy https://t.co/bBIyOvf5Ee — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2020

Nearly 14.6 million eligible voters will exercise their right to vote during a single-phase election in Delhi. The results will be announced on 11 February. In 2015, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of the 70-legislative assembly seats and the other three were secured by the BJP.

Both Modi and Kejriwal have been at odds on various issues and have mounted sharp attacks on each other previously while campaigning for the Delhi elections.

While the AAP is currently riding its campaign on the feats that it claims to have achieved in the areas of education, sanitation and healthcare, the BJP has called all of its claims “false”.

Pakistan has been at loggerheads with India since last August after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the quasi-autonomous status of the India-administered Kashmir. Since then, Islamabad has raised the issue on numerous international platforms.