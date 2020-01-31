On Sabbatical from Acting, Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Upcoming 'Out-of-Box' Bollywood Movie

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood's "king of romance" Shah Rukh Khan has kept himself away from the silver screen after his 2018 mega project "Zero" failed to garner impressive responses, as were anticipated by its makers and stars.

While ShahRukh's 3.7 billion fans from around the world were eagerly waiting to watch their "dimpled darling" in a movie, the 54-year old actor is currently busy exploring the "producer" side of his profession.

On Friday, ShahRukh's famous production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, announced on Instagram that they were backing an out of the box content-powered film titled "Kaamyaab" - that translates to "successful" in English.

The story of "Kaamyaab" will encapsulate the struggle of "character actors" and the journey from rags to riches in the hyper-competitive Indian film industry.

A "character actor" is an artist who chooses to rehearse and play an unusual side role rather than being the lead.

For ShahRukh's "Kaamyaab", senior Bollywood character actor Sanjay Mishra will assay the role of a struggling supporting actor in Bollywood who later gets recognised as an extraordinary artist.

Directed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta and produced by ShahRukh's real-life queen, wife Gauri Khan, the film will hit the cinemas on 6 March 2020.

In 2019, Red Chillies Entertainment backed multiple star-studded projects in India including - Netflix series "Bard of Blood" featuring Bollywood serial kisser Emraan Hashmi and a revenge-based drama movie called "Badla" that translates to "Revenge" in the English language, starring Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In addition, Shah Rukh is also backing Abhishek Bachchan, as the star "Bob Biswas" a film that revolves around an intriguing murderer who lives a normal life in eastern Kolkata.

As of now, details about Shah Rukh casting his charming spell on his fans through a movie project for himself remain undisclosed.