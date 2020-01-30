Register
16:23 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel do a security check at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border, about 35 km from Amritsar on September 29, 2016, after the Punjab state government issued a warning to villagers to evacuate from a 10 km radius from the India-Pakistan border

    India Set to Buy Thousands of ‘Night Sights’ for Infantry Assault Rifles in Bid to Reduce Casualties

    © AFP 2019 / NARINDER NANU
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/104586/12/1045861289.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001301078181389-india-set-to-buy-thousands-of-night-sights-for-infantry-assault-rifles-in-bid-to-reduce-casualties/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has lost 82 security personnel in terror attacks and cross-border firing since it conducted the Balakot air strike on 26 February, 2019. The Indian Army is now seeking night vision devices for its infantry to minimise similar losses in the future.

    The Indian Army is seeking to buy 22,000 long-range night sights for infantry assault rifles.

    The purchase has been authorised to minimise the casualties in cross-border fire or during counter-terror operations in Kashmir. The sights will be manufactured in India and used by troops deployed on the frontline.

    “Thermal Imaging Night Sights would enable troops to undertake long range accurate engagements in dark and all weather conditions thereby enhancing the night fighting capabilities,” the Indian Defence Ministry said.

    The search was launched after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the design, development and manufacturing of 'Thermal Imaging Night Sights' for assault rifles in November 2019.

    The army said the uncooled thermal imagine sight desired by the Indian Army should be lightweight and able to  accurately engage targets in the hours of darkness.

    The Indian Army has already initiated the process to eliminate the night blindness of tanks and light machine guns, which have been used by infantry deployed along the Pakistan border.

    Having a range of around 1,000-meters is crucial in the mountainous Himalayan border regions where visual range remains important.

    The army has been seeking long range night vision devices because it recently lost a large number of soldiers on the border with Pakistan following the air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan in February 2019.

     

    Related:

    Israel Transfers Assault Rifle Technologies to India
    India’s Defense Team to Visit Russia to Finalize AK-103 Assault Rifle Deal
    Russia, India Open AK-203 Assault Rifle Production Plant - Official
    Tags:
    Kashmir, counter-terrorism, Balakot, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse