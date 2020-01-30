Register
12:54 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Death Noose

    Nirbhaya Case: India's Top Court Dismisses Curative Petition of Gang-Rape Convict on Death Row

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Global Panorama / Death Noose
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/101610/71/1016107140.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001301078179670-nirbhaya-case-indias-top-court-dismisses-curative-petition-of-gang-rape-convict-on-death-row/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The four convicts who have sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012, have been trying to delay their hanging which has been already been postponed from 22 January to 1 February.

    India’s Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts in the 2012 gang rape case of “Nirbhaya”, after the accused had requested to convert his death sentence to life imprisonment.

    In his plea, Akshay Kumar Singh argued that the court had in the past commuted the capital punishment of people accused of rape and murder.

    “…the idea that life imprisonment amounts to ‘forgiving’ the criminal is backed by nothing more than a barely masked need to justify vengeance and retribution,” the convict argued.

    On Wednesday, another convict Mukesh Singh’s petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by the President of India was dismissed by the top court. Mukesh Singh claimed that he was tortured in prison and the medical reports proving his allegations weren’t presented before the President.

    The court rejected the petition, saying torture cannot be considered grounds and all documents were taken into consideration by President Ram Nath Kovind while reviewing the plea.

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut displays a creation by Indian designer Manav Gangwani at the India Couture Week 2016, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, July 24, 2016
    © AP Photo / Thomas Cytrynowicz
    ‘Such Women Give Birth to Monsters’: Kangana Ranaut Rips Lawyer Seeking Mercy for Nirbhaya Rapists
    The fatal assault on the woman named Nirbhaya (the fearless), who was gang-raped and brutally attacked by six men in a moving bus while she was returning home from a movie theatre with a male friend on 16 December 2012, galvanised the nation that erupted into protests demanding justice for the medical student and the safety of women across the country. She succumbed to her injuries in a hospital shortly after the incident.

    Out of the six men found guilty of the rape, the key accused Ram Singh died in custody in a Delhi jail, and another one was set free after spending three years in a reform facility as he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. 

    The Delhi Court on 7 January announced that the four men - Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma - convicted in the rape and murder of the Delhi woman will be hanged on 22 January, giving them 14 days to file mercy petitions with the President. The date was later shifted to 1 February.

    Related:

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind Dismisses Nirbhaya Rapist's Mercy Petition
    Nirbhaya Gang Rape Case: 4 Death Row Convicts to Finally Be Hanged on 1 February
    ‘Such Women Give Birth to Monsters’: Kangana Ranaut Rips Lawyer Seeking Mercy for Nirbhaya Rapists
    Tags:
    death sentence, Nirbhaya, gang rape, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse