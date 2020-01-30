One Reportedly Injured After Unidentified Man Fires at Anti-Citizenship Law Protestors in Delhi

A several-weeks-long wave of protests in India against a newly enacted citizenship law has already resulted in 25 people being killed and hundreds injured.

An unidentified man has fired a shot at protesters near Jamia Millia University in New Delhi, injuring one person, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Police have reportedly arrested the perpetrator, while the injured person, a postgraduate student, has been taken to a hospital.

“As the students didn’t have permission to march so we had placed the barricades. We are trying to find out what exactly happened while the students were marching and who that person was,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of police South-East district.

MORE: Unidentified man fires at anti-citizenship law protestors in Delhi pic.twitter.com/laewc00zxx — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 30, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA was enacted by the federal government on 13 December. It seeks to provide citizenship to illegal immigrants from Hindu, Christian, Parsi, Jain and Buddhist backgrounds from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no Indian citizen would be affected by the law as it "seeks to grant citizenship, not snatch it." Modi has also clarified that his cabinet has not considered a nationwide census to identify illegal immigrants.

