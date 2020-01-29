New Delhi (Sputnik): The Kartarpur Corridor is a 4.5-kilometre passage which allows people from India to visit a prominent Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Punjab province. However, the two sides accuse each other of misusing the corridor to destabilise the region.

Pakistan's ARY news has reported that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), an intelligence agency, together with the Afghan Intelligence Agency NDS, are jointly planning to launch a terror attack along the route of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Pakistan media group reported that Islamabad’s intelligence agencies had busted their plan, through which India had wanted to incite Sikhs to carry out anti-Pakistan activities.

“The Intelligence agencies have passed such information to the concerned authorities and the security of the corridor has been beefed up after the revelation,” the media group reported.

Meanwhile, India did not offer any immediate reaction to this claim.

Earlier, in November 2019, the Indian government had warned of specific security threats posed by terror groups such as the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa, Sikhs For Justice, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan had refuted the claim and termed it as baseless and part of a “malicious propaganda campaign in India that cannot be condemned enough”.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur area to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur area.

As per the agreement signed between the two arch-rivals, the operation of the corridor can be suspended in the event of “certain exigencies and threat concerns”.

Pakistan and India signed an agreement on 24 October 2019 to open the Kartarpur Corridor to allow pilgrims of any religion from both countries to visit their shrines.