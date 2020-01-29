Register
06:58 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Funded American Coding School Lands in Legal Trouble for Fraud

    © AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107677/57/1076775713.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001291078167872-priyanka-chopra-jonas-funded-american-coding-school-lands-in-legal-trouble-for-fraud-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In October 2018, Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas invested in a US-based coding centre called the Holberton School, that is known for its lit neon lighting and conference rooms named after iconic public figures.

    The institute, founded in 2016, advertises itself as a "project-based alternative to college". It has now landed in legal trouble for aggressively probing students under its Income Share Agreements (ISAs)-based fee payment plan. ISAs are a substitute for student loans that allow alumni to submit 17 percent of their pre-tax salaries for 42 months as tuition fees after they graduate from the Holberton School.

    Holberton School received a legal notice from the California,US-based Bureau for Private Post-secondary Education (BPPE) on Friday (24 January) on charges of posing an "immediate danger" to the health and welfare of its students and failing to comply with "minimum institutional operating status". The Bureau has asked the institute to suspend admissions and fee collection, the media reported on Wednesday.

    Eventually, the total tuition fee Holberton School extracted from coding-enthusiasts under its ISAs equalled a whopping $85,000. One of the clauses of the institute's ISAs states that if a Holberton student fails to earn a minimum of $3,333 per month, the individual's ISAs would be subjected to "postponement" in fee-submission.

    The notice sent to the coding school by BPPE alleges that the institute went ahead and incorporated ISAs as part of its fee structure option despite approval for it being "contingent" otherwise.

    In addition, BPPE officials accused the Holberton School of indulging in unethical business practices like committing fraud to get operational and enrolment approvals in July 2018.

    Holberton Co-Founder and CEO Julien Barbier informed the students of the institute's San Francisco campus about the legal notice and indefinite termination of admissions and fee acceptance procedures.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka, who was busy at the Grammy's music awards, where she was decked out in a plunging kimono dress alongside hubby Nick Jonas, has not commented on the Holberton School case yet.

    Related:

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome the New Year with the Perfect Kiss
    Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Basketball Star Kobe Bryant at Grammys With Jersey No. 24 Manicure
    ‘Goddess With That Body’ Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look at Grammys Sets Internet on Fire
    Tags:
    coding, US, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Tech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse