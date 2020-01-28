Register
    India's Anti-Terror Agency Files Charge Sheet Against 4 Suspects for Killing Arunachal Lawmaker

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 21 May, 2019, 11 people, including the then sitting lawmaker from the National People’s Party Tirong Aboh, were shot dead in the Indian state of Arunachal Pardesh.

    India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four members of the terrorist group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN (IM)) for killing the then lawmaker Tirong Aboh from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. 10 others were also killed in the attack.

    In an official statement, the NIA on Tuesday said charges had been filed against Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham, Luckin Mashangva and Napong Jenpi.

    In June last year, the NIA registered a case related to the attack. The Investigation revealed that members of NSCN (IM) conspired in the killing of Tirong Aboh, a lawmaker from Tirap district’s Khonsa headquarters and 10 others.

    “Investigation established that the killings were a result of larger conspiracy to eliminate Aboh who was against the group for its anti-development and extortion activities,” the statement read, adding that the terrorist group was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma to carry out the shooting.

    An officer revealed that NSCN (IM) had threatened the lawmaker and his supporters for opposing their criminal activities and on 21 May last year they fired on him with automatic weapons.

    Arunachal Pradesh and its neighbour Nagaland are two of the Seven Sister States of India's northeast region. 

    The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) was formed in 1980 by Isak Chisi Swu, Thuingaleng Muivah and S.S. Khaplang in opposition the ‘Shillong Accord’ signed by the then NNC (Naga National Council) with the Indian government.

    Later, differences surfaced within the outfit over the issue of commencing a dialogue with the Indian government and in, the NSCN split into two factions, the NSCN-K led by S. S. Khaplang, and the NSCN-IM, led by Isak Chisi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah.

    The outfit aims to establish a ‘Greater Nagaland’ (‘Nagalim’ or the People’s Republic of Nagaland) based on Mao Tse Tung’s ideology. Its manifesto is based on the principle of Socialism for economic development and a spiritual outlook – ‘Nagaland for Christ’.

     

