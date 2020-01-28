Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi’s State chief and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal for making “false claims” about improvising government school infrastructures. He said the government has been exposed by the BJP’s parliamentarians’ visit to these schools.
Shah, who is also the country’s home minister, stepped down from the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few days ago but remains his party’s prominent voice in elections.
“Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you invited me to visit state-government run schools in Delhi. Yesterday, all eight BJP parliamentarians in Delhi toured schools and took stock of the ground situation. It has exposed your claims of bringing a revolution in education. Now, you’ll have to be answerable to the people of Delhi,” Shah tweeted.
Shah also shared short a video clip of the BJP Parliamentarians touring the schools.
अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020
इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।
अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA
In response to Shah’s criticism of the “deplorable” state of government-run schools in Delhi, a few netizens responded with pictures of “improvised infrastructure” in schools.
"मेरा वोट काम को सीधा केजरीवाल को" pic.twitter.com/8X4bvIrD7K— Sudhir Yadav (@SudhirRTI) January 28, 2020
Library of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, JJ Colony, Wazirpur.#DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/sHLoFVVjTd— Delhi Govt School Pictures (@DelhiGovtSchool) March 15, 2019
The Sound Proof Music room in Delhi Govt's RSKV, West Vinod Nagar ( one of the model schools )— Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) July 2, 2019
Shanti Bhardwaj , the music teacher is happy with the new infrastructure pic.twitter.com/CQbRVGRkbO
Meanwhile, Kejriwal has urged Shah not to play “dirty politics” over the issue of education or mock the hard work put in by the teachers and students of state-run schools.
Earlier, Shah had alleged that the conditions at schools in Delhi have not improved but deteriorated under the AAP government’s last five-year rule. Following this, Delhi’s state chief Kejriwal had invited Shah to take stock of the ground situation for himself.
Nearly, 14.6 million voters in Delhi will cast their votes on 8 February with tallying of votes to be held on 11 February.
