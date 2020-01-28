Register
    Amit Shah

    BJP's Amit Shah Slams Delhi State Chief Over False Claims of Improvements at Government Schools  

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Captgs / Amit Shah
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015  with a brute majority of 67 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly, riding on its promises to ensure basic amenities to the people, including through its “education first” policy.

    Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi’s State chief and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal for making “false claims” about improvising government school infrastructures. He said the government has been exposed by the BJP’s parliamentarians’ visit to these schools.

    Shah, who is also the country’s home minister, stepped down from the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few days ago but remains his party’s prominent voice in elections.

    “Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you invited me to visit state-government run schools in Delhi. Yesterday, all eight BJP parliamentarians in Delhi toured schools and took stock of the ground situation. It has exposed your claims of bringing a revolution in education. Now, you’ll have to be answerable to the people of Delhi,” Shah tweeted.

    Shah also shared short a video clip of the BJP Parliamentarians touring the schools. 

    In response to Shah’s criticism of the “deplorable” state of government-run schools in Delhi, a few netizens responded with pictures of “improvised infrastructure” in schools.

    ​Meanwhile, Kejriwal has urged Shah not to play “dirty politics” over the issue of education or mock the hard work put in by the teachers and students of state-run schools.

    Earlier, Shah had alleged that the conditions at schools in Delhi have not improved but deteriorated under the AAP government’s last five-year rule. Following this, Delhi’s state chief Kejriwal had invited Shah to take stock of the ground situation for himself.

    Nearly, 14.6 million voters in Delhi will cast their votes on 8 February with tallying of votes to be held on 11 February.

