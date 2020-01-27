Register
13:41 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing

    With New Products & Collaborations, Is China Planning To Surface as Key 5G Player in India?

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/10/1078051088.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001271078151628-with-new-products--collaborations-is-china-planning-to-surface-as-key-5g-player-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of India’s advent into the thick of next-generation high-speed internet, China has consistently tried to leave no stone unturned to establish itself as a prominent 5G player. While India is yet to begin its 5G trials, the technology is ready for a commercial roll-out in China this year.

    To promote a joint research venture to develop technologies surrounding 5G, Chinese smartphone player OPPO has inked a two-year deal with the Hyderabad campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

    As part of the deal, OPPO, along with IIT-Hyderabad will work on fine-tuning camera technology, bettering battery performance and developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) among other technologies to better work with and improve compatibility with 5G.

    As this collaboration comes just days after OPPO's Chinese parent company BBK Electronics announced a new sub-brand "iQOO" in India, which is set to enter the Indian market with a 5G phone, some important questions arise.

    Is China uncertain about its 5G future in India or is the country trying too hard to figure out newer ways to establish itself as a prominent 5G leader in the country?

    "Everybody likes to stay in the headlines. Besides, when it comes to 5G, China is far ahead of India. There is nothing wrong with the Chinese trying to pick Indian brains to develop 5G as a technology before its commercial availability," Thomas George, President, CyberMedia Research told Sputnik on Monday.

    "Beyond individual countries, the 5G ecosystem needs to grow. In the future, many such pacts will come up which could better the technology for global use," George added.

    In 2019, the US kept nudging India to push Chinese tech major Huawei out of its 5G trials. The US cited national security reasons for its stance on Huawei's 5G-trial participation in India.

    Earlier in October, Huawei India head Jay Chen reiterated that the company is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with New Delhi to allay security concerns.

    Ending a stressful struggle on China's end, in December, India's Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that all vendors, including Huawei, are permitted to participate in the country's upcoming 5G trials.

    The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of installing so-called backdoors on its products to allegedly assist Beijing in espionage efforts, something the company and the Chinese government vehemently deny.

    Related:

    Snub to US, India Allows Chinese Tech Giant Huawei in 5G Trials
    China Beats Japan in Securing Spot in India's Upcoming 5G Trials: Are Anti-CAA Protests to Blame?
    Another Chinese Drop in India's 'Mobile' Ocean: New 5G Phone from Beijing to Launch Next Month
    Tags:
    US, technology, India, China, 5g
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse