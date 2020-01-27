Register
21:16 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waits for arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Monday, April 1, 2013

    Wrong Decisions By BJP Govt Pulling India’s Economic Growth Down: Ex-FM P Chidambaram

    © Photo : Issei Kato
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107672/99/1076729968.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001271078151468-wrong-decisions-by-bjp-govt-pulling-indias-economic-growth-down-ex-fm-p-chidambaram/

    New Delhi (Sputnik) - At a time when growth is at a six-year low, inflation is rising, private investments are hard to come by and there is an overall sense of economic gloom, India is pinning its hope on the upcoming national budget, to be published by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

    Stating that too much of a sacrifice on fiscal consolidation may be bad, a key politician of India’s main opposition party Congress and former Indian Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, in an interview with Sputnik in New Delhi, said India’s growth has slumped because of wrong decisions like 2016's Demonetisation and the 2017 implementation of Goods and Services Tax by the ruling BJP government.

    Ahead of country's budget 1 February presentation, Chidambaram said it would not surprise him if India’s growth rate drops below the 4.8 percent mark recently forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current financial year (April 2019 – March 2020).

    Having served thrice as finance minister in the last two-and-a-half decades, Chidambaram, a strong critic of Narendra Modi's government policies, spoke about a range of issues concerning the Indian economy, nationally and internationally.

    Sputnik: From a high of 8 percent in April-June 2018, GDP growth has come down to 4.5 percent in July-September 2019. Be it advanced estimates, India’s apex bank RBI or IMF, or the ratings agencies, everybody has done a downward revision in projections. What has gone wrong with the Indian economy?

    P Chidambaram: The government took wrong decisions. Demonetisation was wrong. Implementation of Goods and Services Tax was wrong, so called remedial measures that they took to arrest the slide in the economic growth were wrong. The cumulative effect of all these wrong decisions is that the growth has slumped to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter. Growth in the whole year may end up below 5 percent.

    Sputnik: In a recent tweet, you reacted to the IMF's lowering of India growth projections to 4.8 percent and said ‘even the 4.8 percent is after some window dressing. I will not be surprised if it goes even lower’. What window dressing are you referring to and how low will the GDP drop?

    P Chidambaram: IMF is accepting the government of India’s base year, and methodology. IMF is simply making a projection based on these factors. IMF has projected 4.8 percent growth for this year. But we are questioning the methodology that is employed by the government. I won’t be surprised if the rate of growth goes below 4.8 percent.

    Sputnik: At this rate, do you think a $5 trillion economy is achievable in the next five years? At this rate, how long will it take to reach this target?

    P Chidambaram: They have never defined whether the $5 trillion economy size dream is in nominal terms or constant prices. They have to define that first. $5 trillion economy size is not impossible, if you grow at a certain rate. But that rate of growth seems very unlikely under the present regime. Therefore, serious questions have arisen about achieving the $5 trillion goal. But, as I said, one has to define whether the $5 trillion is in nominal terms or constant prices.

    Sputnik: The national budget is to be published on 1 February. At a time when growth is down and inflation is rising, what should be the key budget priorities for the government?

    P Chidambaram: That’s not for an Opposition member to say. We have never been consulted by the government. All the information and data are not being shared with us. We only have statistics whose credibility has come under serious question for the last two years. Therefore, it is unfair to ask an Opposition Member of Parliament what should the government do. Actually, the government should tell us what it intends to do and ask for our feedback on those proposals. In such an event, the opposition can give its feedback. But without knowing what the government is intending to do, I think it will be inappropriate for me to advise the government, especially when the government has not sought my advice. 

    Sputnik: Also at a time when the international agencies like the IMF have advised the Indian government to have more “transparency on fiscal consolidation”, what should be the priority in budget, growth or fiscal consolidation?

    P Chidambaram: Well, one is not contradictory to the other. According to me, the mandate of any government is to maintain financial stability, promote growth and contain inflation. Sometimes, when growth slides because of external factors, it may be necessary to sacrifice a bit on fiscal consolidation and boost growth. But too much of that is also bad. So, one has to strike a balance between fiscal stability and growth. But where will the government strike a balance, I do not know. For example, it can strike a balance at 3.3 percent fiscal deficit and 5 percent growth, or 4 percent fiscal deficit and 6 percent growth. But that’s a choice the government has to make. I hope it makes a right choice.

    Sputnik: Indian trade is dwindling. What has gone wrong? 

    P Chidambaram: Exports is the saddest story of this government. For five months and eight months successively, imports and exports have been negative over the previous year. This government has practically abandoned trade as an engine of growth. The main reason is that this government is essentially protectionist. A protectionist government would not put much faith in trade. We are hopelessly wrong in that and India is paying a huge price in terms of losing volumes, market shares and jobs in India.

    Sputnik: You talked about protectionism by the government. Recently, the founder of Amazon was snubbed by the Indian government over a $1 billion investment in India for 2020. At a time when Indian multinational corporations are not making investments despite a corporate tax cut, how do you view the strident position taken by India against overseas investments?

    P Chidambaram: We have criticised it. We think that the minister of commerce was totally wrong when he tried to snub Jeff Bezos. Whether Jeff Bezos is losing money, yet investing in India, it is his business. If despite losing money, he is anxious to invest in India, why should we complain? What is important for us is that he is willing to put in huge amount of money in India and create a huge number of jobs in the country. Whether he is making a loss or a profit is his business. Why should the Indian minister of commerce snub him for promising to make investments and create jobs in India is beyond my comprehension.

    Sputnik: Billionaire George Soros has said that the democratically-elected Narendra Modi government is creating a ‘Hindu Nationalist state’ and alleges that the move is a frightening setback in India. Do you believe that the unrest on new citizenship law may prevent new investment and negatively affect the business environment?

    P Chidambaram: Soros is an important voice but he is expressing his personal opinion. I don’t think I need to comment on what Mr. Soros said. In India, we have been saying that the policies that the Indian government is following, especially socio-political policies are creating a lot of uncertainties in people’s mind. It’s also leading to public disorder. If there is uncertainty and public disorder, investment will be affected as a consequence. No investor will come to invest in country hit by uncertainty and disorder. We have said this many times. It appears that Mr. Soros has simply endorsed what we are saying.   

    Related:

    Worshipping Tridents: Indian Saints Seek Divine Intervention to Help 'Failing Economy'
    'India's Upcoming Budget Needs to Spur Domestic Demand, Revive Exports' - Assocham Vice-President
    India Stares at a Wide Revenue Gap Ahead of the National Budget on 1 February
    Tags:
    economic slowdown, slowdown, Economy, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Palaniappan Chidambaram, finance, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse