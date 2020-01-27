Video of Republic Day Celebration in Kashmir Goes Viral on Social Media

New Delhi (Sputnik): The situation has been tense in India-administered Kashmir in recent months since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370 in August 2019, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government later divided the state into two federally controlled union territories.

The video of women and children dressed in regional attire and dancing to the tune of Kashmiri music during the celebration of India’s 71st Republic Day has gone viral on Twitter with 2.8K likes and over 621 retweets.

Delighted to see happy #RepublicDay celebrations in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/kG7OlwBmSK — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 27, 2020

In the video which has garnered about 22,000 views, women can be seen wearing colourful “Pheran” traditional attire and headscarves while performing the “Rouf”, a Kashmiri folk dance.

The video has left Twitterati in awe. While some say it’s heart-warming to see people in Kashmir celebrating Republic Day, others opined it as an expression of “normalcy” in the region, and “a picture of the real Kashmir”.

Getting positive vibes from Kashmir

Can't wait to visit it soon ♥️🇮🇳 — RK (@RajatKushwahh) January 27, 2020

Abi bi bolte hai #kashmir mei normalcy nhi hai!!!!!!! — Antra Mahajan🇮🇳 (@antra_mahajan) January 27, 2020

Incident free and happy Republic Day in the valley after decades. 👏👏👏👏 — 🇮🇳🚩Geetanjali 🇮🇳🚩 (@_ankahi) January 27, 2020

Nice to see Republic Day celebrations at Kashmir Peoples of Kashmir definitely enjoying — SUBRATA GHOSHAL (@subrata1934) January 27, 2020

A few netizens took the opportunity to thank India’s Prime Minister Modi for making this possible.

Pehli baar Kashmir se itna khubsurat video Aya he thanku modi g 370,35A hataya aapne🙏🙏🙏 — Rajesh_pardhan_🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajeshpardhan12) January 27, 2020

Entertaining and good to see first time from Jammu Kashmir. Thanks Modiji and participants. — Shivaji Mane (@Mane8099) January 27, 2020

This was the first Republic Day celebration that took place in the valley after the Indian government repealed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and made the state a union territory. The programme was organised amid high security in the region.

The Kashmir region has been a bone of contention for India and Pakistan. Both the nuclear-armed neighbours claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part.