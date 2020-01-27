Register
07:35 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Fruits vendor at the new spot in Delhi's Mehrauli constituency

    Delhi Elections: Street Vendors Want a Political Party That Gives Them Freedom to Earn

    © Sputnik /
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107814/70/1078147095.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001271078146642-delhi-elections-street-vendors-want-a-political-party-that-gives-them-freedom-to-earn/

    New Delhi: In 2013, the Supreme Court prohibited municipal authorities and the police from evicting or extorting street vendors until they are registered under a survey and authorised vending zones are created. However, little progress has been made in this direction. 

    As election fever is gripping Delhi residents, a section of vendors on a busy street in South Delhi is indifferent about exercising their democratic right. Many of them feel the polls don’t matter to them because after every election government authorities uproot them for selling articles along the roadside.

    These non-licensed street vendors, who survive by selling vegetables, fruit, tea or snacks, find they've been left to fend for themselves.

    Such vendors living in Delhi’s Mehrauli area want politicians to feel what hurts and discourages them from voting in elections.

    They say they were forced out of the place despite selling fruit and other utilities here for the last 20-30 years. The fear of being further shunted aside continues to persist among them, making them less than enthusiastic about participating in upcoming polls for the Delhi State Assembly on 8 February.

    These vendors say they spend the majority of their time hiding from the police to sell their meagre wares for a few rupees or find a better place to sell goods.

    Radha Devi (not her real name), who has been selling clothes for the past 20 years, says she is not able to carry out her routine for the past 18 months. “If we don’t earn, how are we supposed to raise our children", she asks.

    Devi claims the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), governed by the city’s main opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took away her cart, leaving her compelled to use a borrowed one for the time being. “If we go to get our carts back, they demand a hefty sum".

    Asked about her preferred party this time, she said: “We don’t know. If they (the government) let us work we will stay here, otherwise, I’ll go back to my native village. I urge them to let us earn and live. This is our only source of livelihood".

    A 70-year-old fruit vendor was reluctant to speak about the issue, saying: “They won’t let us work here if I say anything". As emotions overshadowed reluctance, he said: “There used to be a full-fledged fruit market here but they uprooted it".

    The vendors claimed they've spoken to the locality’s incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Naresh Yadav, who is in the fray once again. But he says this is under the jurisdiction of the municipal authorities and not under his authority.

    Fruits vendor at the new spot in Delhi's Mehrauli constituency
    © Sputnik /
    Fruits vendor at the new spot in Delhi's Mehrauli constituency

    Aarti Yadav of the BJP is the local municipal councilor for such local issues.

    But for local vendors, who do not understand the nuances of politics, the elections and politicians are a larger expression of dashed hopes and unfulfilled promises.

    Another vendor, requesting anonymity said that street hawkers approached Yadav over the issue and were assured of action. But it’s been over four months and no favourable action is visible.

    “Elections are ahead, that’s why they are not troubling us much right now, otherwise they don’t let us stand here even for a minute". he said.

    Yadav told Sputnik it was actually the Delhi Police that wanted the street to be vacated for pedestrians and hassle-free vehicular movement on roads for commuters.

    She added even nearby municipal schools complained about traffic snarls on the road, all this was the reason behind asking the street vendors to move out.

    Asked about any rehabilitation programme undertaken by the municipal body, she said that the vendors did not have a license as is required for such a process.

    The ordeal of street vendors does concern only one constituency but Delhi. There are around 300,000 street vendors in Delhi. According to the MCD, 125,000 are registered (licensed).  

    Omdutt Sharma, a member of a vendors’ association, demanded a judicial committee on the issue to swiftly resolve the issue.

    “Almost around elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembered setting up the Town Vending Committees, as per a supreme court order, to provide legal protection to street vendors. He assured us that the survey would be conducted and vendors will be registered and allotted vending zones, however, no steps have been taken in this direction".

    The Delhi government set up 28 town vending committees comprising nominated officials in September 2019 and a deadline for the survey was set to one month after setting up the committee.

    On International Street Vendors Day on 14 November, hundreds of vendors participated in a march organised by the Street Hawkers’ Union of Delhi demanding legal protection as per the law to prevent extortion, harassment, and eviction by police and municipal authorities. 

    Related:

    India’s Delhi Chief Kick Starts Poll Bugle with Supporters Dancing to Campaign Song - Video
    Election Commission Bans BJP Politician for Likening Delhi Polls to India vs Pakistan Contest
    Delhi Polls: BJP Ups the Ante With Six Rallies in Indian Capital to Outdo AAP
    Tags:
    Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), elections, Vendors, Delhi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse