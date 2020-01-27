Delhi Polls: BJP Ups the Ante With Six Rallies in Indian Capital to Outdo AAP

New Delhi (Sputnik): With political parties stepping up their game, the electoral climate is heating up in India’s capital city of Delhi as the date for state legislative polls scheduled for 8 February is getting closer. The counting of votes is scheduled for 11 February.

A day after India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah mounted scathing attacks on Delhi state head Arvind Kejriwal, the national party is set to hold six rallies across Delhi on Monday.

This comes in response to the three rallies scheduled by Kejriwal, who is also Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party chief. The top brass from both parties are set to lead these rallies in different parts of the state.

AAP Chief Kejriwal will hold meetings in the Narela, Bawana, and Gandhi Nagar constituencies in North Delhi, North West Delhi, and East Delhi. For BJP, Shah, who is also India’s federal home minister, will address three rallies and three public meetings by newly-elected BJP Chief JP Nadda.

On 26 January (Sunday), Shah held a rally in the Rohtas Nagar constituency of North East Delhi and castigated AAP's leader for doing nothing to better the capital city.

“Some governments excel providing clean drinking water, others in giving electricity, but the Kejriwal government has excelled in nothing but lying to the people of Delhi", he said.

India’s statutory Election Commission announced the schedule for single-phase elections in Delhi on 6 January. Nearly 14.6 million voters are eligible to cast votes on 8 February, with a battle expected between the BJP, AAP, and Indian National Congress (INC).

While BJP and AAP are campaigning full-steam ahead for the upcoming polls, the INC is yet to get its campaign underway. In 2015 elections, AAP secured a landslide victory winning 67 of the 70 legislative seats in the provincial assembly. The remainder were won by BJP.

BJP is mustering all its power to win the state as it hasn’t won in Delhi for 20 years. For AAP, the result would be a verdict on its delivery of promises, especially healthcare and education. Congress, which failed to secure a single seat last time, will have the chance to revive itself in the state.