Register
14:27 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri on April 3, 2019

    Election Commission Bans BJP Politician for Likening Delhi Polls to India vs Pakistan Contest

    © AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107704/66/1077046653.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001251078136353-election-commission-bans-bjp-politician-for-likening-delhi-polls-to-india-vs-pakistan-contest/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s capital city is slated to hold elections on 8 February for the 70-member legislative assembly and whose results will be out on 11 February. The polls are set to be a battle among three parties: Aam Admi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.

    The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Kapil Mishra, contesting from Delhi’s Model town constituency, for making a controversial remark amid the upcoming assembly elections in the capital.

    A poll official said the campaign ban on Mishra will be applicable for 48 hours beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. local time. “It is a violation of the model code of conduct", said the official.

    According to media reports, Twitter said it had withdrawn one of his posts at the behest of the Election Commission, where Mishra likened the forthcoming Delhi elections to a contest between India and Pakistan. The post, however, can still be seen on the platform.

    Mishra's tweet, which was construed by the commission as one stoking communal sentiments, read: “India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8”.

    In a different tweet, he lashed out at anti-Citizenship law protesters, who, he claimed, were sponsored by Pakistan, and adding that "several mini Pakistans" were being created in Delhi.

    “AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] and Congress have created these mini-Pakistans, like the one in Shaheen Bagh. They will get the answer from India on 8 February. Whenever seditious people create a Pakistan in India, they will come face-to-face with patriotic Indians”.

    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheer with party flags as they attend an election rally addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mathurapur, south of Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India's Election Commission Seeks Report on Delhi BJP Candidate’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Tweet
    Since a special code of conduct linked to elections is in place, the Election Commission of India took congnizance of the tweet and registered an FIR against Mishra on Friday under the provision of the Representation of Peoples Act.

    The tweet came at a time when the city has witnessed many protests by the Muslim community accusing the central government of discriminating against them through a new citizenship law, which allows only non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to obtain Indian citizenship if they face persecution at home and arrived in India before 2015.

    Mishra, who joined the BJP last August, was removed as minister by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. A year later, he was also disqualified as a AAP lawmaker under the anti-defection law. The Indian Constitution provides for disqualification of any elected representative, if the member defects to any other party or voluntarily gives up membership in a party, or disobeys the directives of the party leadership on a vote.

    The upcoming election, slated for 8 February, will be a triangular fight with the participation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

    Related:

    New Delhi to Hold Assembly Election on 8 February
    India’s Ruling BJP Releases First List of 57 Candidates for Upcoming Delhi Elections
    India's Election Commission Seeks Report on Delhi BJP Candidate’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Tweet
    Tags:
    ban, campaign, Election, Pakistan, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse