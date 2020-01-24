Register
18:35 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    Indian Business Tycoon in Soup as Sleuths Detect $140 Mln in Undisclosed Foreign Assets

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107188/18/1071881875.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001241078128432-indian-business-tycoon-in-soup-as-sleuths-detect-140-mln-in-undisclosed-foreign-assets/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2019-2020, the Indian government is likely to face a huge direct tax revenue gap. The last budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman established a direct tax revenue collection target of $188 billion. For the first six months (April –September), the direct tax revenue collection could reach $77.46 billion.

    The Income Tax Department on Friday detected undisclosed foreign assets worth over Rs. 1,000 crore ($140 million approx.) allegedly belonging to Jyotsna Suri, managing director of Bharat Hotels that owns the Lalit Hotel chain in New Delhi, and her close aid, Jayant Nanda.

    According to income tax officials, Bharat Hotels has been on their radar for having substantial undisclosed foreign assets.

    On Monday, officials had raided as many as 12 premises of establishments owned by Suri.

    “Evidence seized during the search reveals that a large amount of black money was stashed abroad by the group, through the mechanism of Trusts, formed in early 1990s in tax havens. The assets of Jyotsna and her associates had been hidden for several years in different countries”, said a senior official.

    He added that search actions had further revealed that one of the close relatives of the promoter family was intentionally introduced as a front to ostensibly escape the provisions of domestic tax laws.

    “The investigation led us to detection of undisclosed foreign assets of more than $140 million (Rs. 1000 crore), apart from domestic tax evasion of more than $4.5 million (Rs. 35 crore) which may lead to consequences under the Black Money Act, 2015, as also, action under the Income-tax Act, 1961 respectively", the official said.

    The Black Money Act, 2015 attracts rigorous imprisonment from three to 10 years and a discretionary fine.

    Revealing the details, the official said that foreign assets include investment in a hotel in the UK, immovable properties in Britain and the UAE, as well as deposits with foreign banks.

    Earlier on Friday, tax officials also revealed that a huge cache of unaccounted assets like gold ornaments worth $3 million (approx. Rs. 220 million) had been seized from the premises of Suri in New Delhi and her close aid Nanda.

    The raids followed a decision by the federal Finance Ministry to give a free hand to tax authorities to mop up a huge gap in the revenue collection. The ministry also directed tax officials to address "tax scrutiny" cases, which have the potential of generating revenue by 31 January.

    The Income Tax Department, during a meeting held in Mumbai earlier in January, also directed its officials to identify the top 100 cases of suspected tax evasion and initiate action against them.

     

    Related:

    Sliding Economy a Greater Threat to India Than Anti-CAA Protests, Says Former Finance Minister
    Almost Half of EU States Give No-Go to New Rule Requiring Tech Giants to Reveal Real Incomes & Taxes
    India Launches Tax Raid on Luxury Hotel Chain Owner Jyotsna Suri and Her Close Aide
    Tags:
    Finance Ministry, finance minister, revenue, India, income tax, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse