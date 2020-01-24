New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making a consistent effort to improve the country’s economic condition by boosting its tourism sector. Khan had issued directives in 2019 to launch a comprehensive web portal identifying all new tourist zones with detailed information, to facilitate local as well as foreign tourists.

In a boost to Pakistan’s tourism, the UK has changed its travel advisories to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015,” the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

The travel advisory now allows travel to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalasha and Bamburet Valleys. In 2019, British Airways returned to Pakistan due to its improved security situation. Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Pakistan on a five-day visit in October 2019.

“Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority. It is a great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years. I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer,” said Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

In 2018, about 484,000 Brits visited Pakistan and there are 22 direct flights between Pakistan and the UK on a weekly basis.

"The Government and people of Pakistan welcome the comprehensive review of Britain's travel advisory for British citizens travelling to Pakistan. A Positive step forward, forging even stronger and closer people-to-people links between Pakistan and Britain," Aisha Farooqui, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said.

The UK’s move takes the Pakistan Prime Minister’s vision of tourism a step ahead. Pakistan has been trying to improve its travel and tourism by easing travel restrictions, offering visas on arrival to visitors and issuing electronic visas. Imran Khan has reiterated that the country has everything to make it a great tourism destination.