Bollywood Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away, Netizens Express Grief

New Delhi (Sputnik): Movie producer Vinay Sinha made some of the most groundbreaking films in Bollywood including “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Rafoo Chakkar”, and “Chorr Police”. He was also vice president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association and was currently working on the sequel to “Andaz Apna Apna”.

Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday, with the cause of his death still unknown. The news of his demise was first shared by trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta on the latter's Twitter page.

“Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace", Nahta tweeted.

His iconic film “Andaz Apna Apna” turned 25 years old not long ago and Sinha's daughter Priti thanked her father for being part of the project that paired Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock 🤗❤️@nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby pic.twitter.com/IdC2dViQab — Priti Sinha (@pritisinha333) November 4, 2019

Netizens also expressed their sadness at the news.

