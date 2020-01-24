Register
13:58 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    Budget 2020: Indian Start-Ups Want Single-Window Statutory Clearances

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107188/18/1071881875.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001241078126236-budget-2020-indian-start-ups-want-single-window-statutory-clearances/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian industry is expecting a slew of reforms to lift up the sagging economy, which is struggling with a six-year low growth rate of 4.5 per cent and a four-decade high unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent.

    India's budding entrepreneurs known as start-uppers are looking to federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce a few policy changes to make their self-entrepreneurial forays sustainable and add to the job counts.

    The main stumbling block for start-ups is the current regulatory mechanism, and they want Sitharaman to create a single-window arrangement for all statutory clearances. In the first two quarters of 2019, over 450 Indian start-ups received investments of up to $4 billion.  

    Currently, entrepreneurs face acute capital crunches amid lumpy tax issues causing obstructions in liquidity. Besides, they also lament about how inconvenient and time-consuming it is to play by the rules that lack a particular set of regulatory guidelines to help emerging businesses.

    "There are so many requirements for compliance in India, yet there is not a single comprehensive list or way to know what compliance a company needs to adhere to. We all want to be compliant but it seems almost impossible. The country is pinning a lot of expectations on the 2020 budget," said Arihant Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Seekify - a customer experience automation platform.

    From the new budget, start-up owners are hoping for tax breaks for employee stock ownership plans (ESOP) that give workers, ownership interest in companies.

    Also, the scrapping of valuation report-requirements on start-up investments of up to Rs. 25 crores (approximately $3.5 million) by regulatory agencies like the Income Tax Department and Registrar of Companies (ROC) have also made it to the wish-list of start-up owners ahead of the budget announcement.

    "A few initiatives are key to a start-up ecosystem's growth in India like single window clearance in banks for overseas transactions, and special funding systems by the government to promote and invest in early-stage companies," said Yagnesh Sanghrajka, CFO, 100X.VC – a Mumbai-based venture capital firm.

    According to media reports, the Indian government is expected to slash the corporate tax rates for new start-ups to 15 per cent from 22-24 per cent. It is also likely to permit direct listings of new Indian firms on foreign stock exchanges, hoping to rope in more funds from abroad.

    Last year, foreign companies extended technical and training support to budding entrepreneurs in India, realizing the potential and fertility of the country's market.

    For instance, in April 2019, Facebook expanded its SheLeadsTech initiative, aimed at empowering businesswomen to cover 87 cities in the country with 596 women-led tech start-ups across agri-tech, education-tech, gaming and other verticals.

    In September 2019, the US-based software major Microsoft launched the outreach programme "Highway to a Hundred Unicorns", aiming to help Indian start-ups in smaller cities overcome key challenges, including a lack of advanced technology, and the shortage of mentorship from established industrial players.

    In December 2019, 17 venture capital players and Angel investors from France signed deals with Indian start-ups.

    Related:

    India's 2019 Budget Pushes Twitterati To No Holds Barred Critiques
    'India's Upcoming Budget Needs to Spur Domestic Demand, Revive Exports' - Assocham Vice-President
    India Stares at a Wide Revenue Gap Ahead of the National Budget on 1 February
    Tags:
    startup, Economy, finance, Microsoft, Facebook, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse