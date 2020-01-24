Muslim Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Bollywood Film Director for 'Showing Quran in Bad Light'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood movie “Gul Makai”, based on the story of life and struggle of a 22-year-old Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, has drawn the ire of a Muslim cleric.

The poster of the film “Gul Makai” shows a girl holding a book in her hands which is on fire, with a demolished coming out of the blazing book. The cleric has alleged that the book in question is Quran, which means, per him, that the poster is against Islam, and the movie is showing their holy book and religion in a "bad light".

“Darul Ifta Jama Masjid Mufti issues a fatwa against Mehmood Khan, the director of the Bollywood movie Gul Makai. The poster of the movie shows a girl holding a book and the book is Quran, hence it is against Islam and showing their religion in bad light,” the letter issued by the Mosque read.

Speaking to Sputnik, the director of the film rubbished the reports of filing any police complaint and said:

“The cleric is the victim of misconception. He is a religious scholar, he is thinking that the lead actress, who is depicting Malala in the film, is holding a Quran in her hands. He is assuming that because of his prejudice and because the protagonist of the film is a Muslim, she will only hold the Quran. The film is about girls child education, he is unable to understand this. This is not a dignified move, but I will try to talk to him and will send him a letter,” he added.

Khan denied taking any legal action against the cleric, as he doesn’t want him to land in legal trouble.

The movie, slated to release on 31 January, tells the story of Malala Yousafzai, a 22-year-old woman, who became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for girls' education rights, in 2014.