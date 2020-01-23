Register
16:32 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Army's tanks are displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2020

    India's National Capital Gears up for 71st Republic Day Commemoration With Full Rehearsal - Video

    © REUTERS / ALTAF HUSSAIN
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107811/50/1078115033.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001231078113113-indias-national-capital-gears-up-for-71st-republic-day-commemoration-with-full-rehearsal---video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Republic Day marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act of 1935. This historical act transitioned India, making it an independent republic and hence it is celebrated on 26 January every year.

    As India prepares to commemorate its 71st Republic Day, a massive parade including various segments of the security forces will showcase the country’s military might. Following days of preparations ahead of the final day, the full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday. 

    The day is celebrated with great pomp and show as a celebration of gallantry and the advancement of security across the country. The parade will see participation by all the regiments of the Indian Defence Forces – the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy.

    On Thursday, many people got a glimpse of the full dress rehearsal, held near the historic Indian Gate.

    The colourful parade involved different contingents of the security forces marching to the iconic India Gate, complemented by hundreds of cheerful schoolchildren, who danced to patriotic songs, a camel cavalry along with a tableau representing various Indian states and their culture in a colourful way.

    The highlight of this year’s celebration will be Captain Tania Shergill, a 4th Generation Army officer, who will be the first female parade adjutant responsible for the parade.

    On the grand day, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces, will salute and addresses the nation on 26 January.

    This year the parade will also feature the country’s Border Security Force, the "Daredevils" motorcycle stunt team, Sikh Light Infantry, the Grenadiers, and the Parachute Regiment, which will make a comeback after a gap of four years.

    Along with showcasing weapons and combat vehicles, the day will also have a splendid air-show for the grand finale. The Indian Air Force's new Apache attack and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters will be participating in a fly-by for the first time.

    Related:

    Trump's Participation in Indian Republic Day Still Uncertain
    Kashmir Police Foil Attack by 'Pakistan-Based Terrorist Group' Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations
    Delhi Court Extends Custody of 4 Daesh Terrorists Arrested Ahead of India’s Republic Day
    Tags:
    New Delhi, Government, Narendra Modi, Republic Day of India, India, Ram Nath Kovind
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse