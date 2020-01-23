The makers of the "Malang" film have released the new track titled “Humraah” on Thursday and social media users are drooling over the steamy connection between lead actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the song, part of which was shot underwater.
Love❤ + Adventure🤩 = #Humraah Song out now: Link in bio! #Malang @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @mohitsuri @sachettandonofficial @kunaalvermaa #TheFusionProject #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm
The song has been performed by Sachet Tandon and shot in beautiful locations including underwater scenes where the lead stars do are shown surfing.
Social media users were in awe over this new pairing that has been cast together for the first time in this film.
Love❤ + Adventure🤩 = #Humraah#Malang@DishPatani @AnilKapoor— Mehul Parmar🇮🇳 (@TheMehulParmar) January 23, 2020
#AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu
Waterbaby 🏊 @DishPatani #DishaPatani #Malang #humraah #actress #bikini #movie pic.twitter.com/KbXqybErJo— Actresssmania (@actresssmania) January 23, 2020
#Malang song #Humraah ft. #AdityaRoyKapur & #DishaPatani depicts what happens when love & adventures blend together!@AnilKapoor @kunalkemmu @sachet_tandon @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries @MalangFilm https://t.co/8R0vU5FPfz— PeepingMoon (@PeepingMoon) January 23, 2020
Inka aapas mein hi #Humraah chal raha hai birthday kiska aur romance kaha ho raha hai 😛😂😂❤️ Lovely song i like it too mujhe bhi building se udi maarne ka mann ho raha hai song dekh kar 😂 U look Amazing @DishPatani 💥 🔥#Malang @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/ufbzP9ylWt— TigeriantillEternity❤️ (@kaur_nikki) January 23, 2020
#Humraah song is sooooo 💗💞💗💞💕@mohit11481 once again delivering top music. Dil cho lia. Hope #Malang thrill does the same.— R-Shahid (@CricFan07) January 23, 2020
You rocked it @DishPatani— Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) January 23, 2020
Loved the song #Humraah
just loved the beautiful
way performed it onscreen. 💃
Your presence is something else👌
looking so amazing in
this video❤ #DishaPatani #Malang pic.twitter.com/OR298siW7m
The film also stars actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in lead roles and will hit screens on 7 February.
