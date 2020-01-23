New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur star in the film “Malang” an action thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film’s trailer was released on 6 January and it has been generating curiosity among fans with its daredevil stunts and sizzling chemistry between the lead characters ever since.

The makers of the "Malang" film have released the new track titled “Humraah” on Thursday and social media users are drooling over the steamy connection between lead actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the song, part of which was shot underwater.

The song has been performed by Sachet Tandon and shot in beautiful locations including underwater scenes where the lead stars do are shown surfing.

Social media users were in awe over this new pairing that has been cast together for the first time in this film.

Inka aapas mein hi #Humraah chal raha hai birthday kiska aur romance kaha ho raha hai 😛😂😂❤️ Lovely song i like it too mujhe bhi building se udi maarne ka mann ho raha hai song dekh kar 😂 U look Amazing @DishPatani 💥 🔥#Malang @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/ufbzP9ylWt — TigeriantillEternity❤️ (@kaur_nikki) January 23, 2020

#Humraah song is sooooo 💗💞💗💞💕@mohit11481 once again delivering top music. Dil cho lia. Hope #Malang thrill does the same. — R-Shahid (@CricFan07) January 23, 2020

You rocked it @DishPatani



Loved the song #Humraah

just loved the beautiful

way performed it onscreen. 💃



Your presence is something else👌

looking so amazing in

this video❤ #DishaPatani #Malang pic.twitter.com/OR298siW7m — Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) January 23, 2020

The film also stars actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in lead roles and will hit screens on 7 February.