India’s Delhi Chief Kick Starts Poll Bugle with Supporters Dancing to Campaign Song - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The deadline for filing nominations for the elections to the provincial legislature of New Delhi is over, and the focus has shifted to campaigning by the key political players. Delhi is set for a three-way contest with the ruling Aam Admi Party taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Congress.

State Chief and head of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a roadshow, the second in a row, in the southwest region of the Indian national capital.

He was accompanied by a large number of supporters dancing to the tune of the AAP’s campaign song, focused on the government’s performance record during the last five-year term.

While the AAP, headed by a former bureaucrat, is showcasing the work it has done during the last five years, the BJP will put their stakes on Modi's charisma and the work of the federal government headed by him. For the Congress, it will be a fight for the survival of the party, which ruled for 15 years from 1988 to 2013 but currently has no presence in the provincial assembly at all.

​Delhi will go to polls on 8 February to elect representatives of the 70-member provincial assembly. Votes will be tallied on 11 February. While both the BJP and the Indian National Congress have lined up star-studded campaigners, the AAP has to be content with its leadership – Kejriwal and his deputy in the party and government Manish Sisodia.