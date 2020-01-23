Pakistan-Based Sikh Human Rights Activist Urged to Move to India After He Appeals for Protection

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has long been accused of mistreating its minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, and Ahmadiyya Muslims. Human rights activists claim the minority Sikh population in Pakistan has dropped from about 40,000 in 2002 to about 8,000 in 2019.

A politician and human rights activist from Pakistan's minority Sikh community based in Peshawar took to social media on Wednesday to appeal for safety for his family and himself.

In a 45-second video clip on Twitter, Radesh Singh Tony, who positions himself as an ambassador of peace and promoter of human rights, said: “My life was in danger. I have been thinking not only about myself, but also about the safety of my family, children, about their future."

He further stated: “I am issuing this appeal to save their future. I want see my family safe and sound. I am appealing to the Sikh community around the world to please take my family and me out of this place (Pakistan) to an area that is safe and secure for us. I am receiving calls which I am terrified of answering. Please rescue me.”

His appeals went out to the Canada-based World Sikh Organisation (WSO), the US-based Global Sikh Council (GSC), human rights watchdogs Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW), US President Donald Trump, and Pakistan-born Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai.

A group of netizens, including Muslims from Pakistan, extended their support for Tony with some asking him to move to India, while others suggested that he consider moving to Dubai, the US, Canada, or the UK.

@sikh_coalition @sikhprof @JaskaranSandhu_ @americanturban



Can you please look into this case of a Sikh that has fled Pakistan and is asking for asylum after getting threats. — Amrik Singh (@Amrik2222Singh) January 22, 2020

Dear Tony we have been working together in Peshawar.

Now I am in UAE.

Come here and join my company.

I will provide all initial support. Just come. — Atiq ur Rahman (@wadanllc) January 23, 2020

It has always been dangerous for sikhs and hindus. — Ghumakkad (@Bhagurayana) January 22, 2020

We are with you and our sympathies always with you . If you need our help and support we are able for you every where in Pakistan. — Abdullah Nangyal (@a_baitanai) January 22, 2020

Mr. Toni we are with and as a Muslim our sympathy also with you. We demand to international Sikh community to provide you a safe and sound place. — Rifaqat Ullah💧 (@RifaqatRajjar) January 22, 2020

Come to India sirji, our door is always open for u. — SANDIP ROY (@SANDIPR14702423) January 22, 2020

It is a big question mark for pakistani state — Subhan Afridi (@Subhanaffridi) January 23, 2020

Several netizens scoffed at his appeal for safety and rescue.

There was no danger for more than fifty years, but nowadays your Pakistan becomes dangerous. — Khan Gull (@Khangul43615133) January 22, 2020

Go to Pakistan. I hear it is safe. — Ramesh Mahalingam (@RameshMahaling6) January 23, 2020

In general elections held in Pakistan in 2018, Tony stood as an independent candidate from Peshawar. He is a prominent member of the local Sikh community.