Pakistan-Based Sikh Human Rights Activist Urged to Move to India After He Appeals for Protection

A politician and human rights activist from Pakistan's minority Sikh community based in Peshawar took to social media on Wednesday to appeal for safety for his family and himself.
In a 45-second video clip on Twitter, Radesh Singh Tony, who positions himself as an ambassador of peace and promoter of human rights, said: “My life was in danger. I have been thinking not only about myself, but also about the safety of my family, children, about their future."
I appeal to my Sikh Community those who are abroad, Please help me & my Family & take me out to some safe place at this world. @WorldSikhOrg@amnesty @hrw @HRC @realDonaldTrump @Malala @ZarAliAfridi @TahaSSiddiqui @BaseerNaveed @GlobalSikh pic.twitter.com/Jc1l0uzGkB— RadeshSinghTony (@aoepoeRadesh) January 22, 2020
He further stated: “I am issuing this appeal to save their future. I want see my family safe and sound. I am appealing to the Sikh community around the world to please take my family and me out of this place (Pakistan) to an area that is safe and secure for us. I am receiving calls which I am terrified of answering. Please rescue me.”
His appeals went out to the Canada-based World Sikh Organisation (WSO), the US-based Global Sikh Council (GSC), human rights watchdogs Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW), US President Donald Trump, and Pakistan-born Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai.
A group of netizens, including Muslims from Pakistan, extended their support for Tony with some asking him to move to India, while others suggested that he consider moving to Dubai, the US, Canada, or the UK.
@sikh_coalition @sikhprof @JaskaranSandhu_ @americanturban— Amrik Singh (@Amrik2222Singh) January 22, 2020
Can you please look into this case of a Sikh that has fled Pakistan and is asking for asylum after getting threats.
Dear Tony we have been working together in Peshawar.— Atiq ur Rahman (@wadanllc) January 23, 2020
Now I am in UAE.
Come here and join my company.
I will provide all initial support. Just come.
It has always been dangerous for sikhs and hindus.— Ghumakkad (@Bhagurayana) January 22, 2020
We are with you and our sympathies always with you . If you need our help and support we are able for you every where in Pakistan.— Abdullah Nangyal (@a_baitanai) January 22, 2020
Mr. Toni we are with and as a Muslim our sympathy also with you. We demand to international Sikh community to provide you a safe and sound place.— Rifaqat Ullah💧 (@RifaqatRajjar) January 22, 2020
Come to India sirji, our door is always open for u.— SANDIP ROY (@SANDIPR14702423) January 22, 2020
It is a big question mark for pakistani state— Subhan Afridi (@Subhanaffridi) January 23, 2020
Several netizens scoffed at his appeal for safety and rescue.
There was no danger for more than fifty years, but nowadays your Pakistan becomes dangerous.— Khan Gull (@Khangul43615133) January 22, 2020
Go to Pakistan. I hear it is safe.— Ramesh Mahalingam (@RameshMahaling6) January 23, 2020
In general elections held in Pakistan in 2018, Tony stood as an independent candidate from Peshawar. He is a prominent member of the local Sikh community.
