'Pakistan Needs to Realise There are no Takers for its False Rhetoric' - India's Deputy UN Envoy

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads over Kashmir ever since they gained independence in 1947 from British rule, but in August 2019 the conflict flared up again when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

As Pakistan made another attempt to place the Kashmir issue on an international platform at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly, India slammed its neighbour once again for its ‘false narratives’.

Pakistan's UN Envoy Saad Ahmed Warraich raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks during the session, saying no other situation reflects the "abdication" of the UN's responsibility to discharge its responsibilities more than the decades-old Jammu and Kashmir issue. This prompted a harsh response from one of India's delegates.

“Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions. Instead of putting an end to the bellicose and vitriolic diatribe and taking steps to restore normal ties, the delegation indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth. It is very surprising that a country which has completely decimated its minorities, talks about protecting minorities,” said India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Nagaraj Naidu at the session.

Naidu further said: “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretences to distract from addressing malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pakistan needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and should get down to the normal business of diplomacy.”

On 15 January, Pakistan had made a second attempt to garner international support on Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). However, just like its other attempts, it fell flat as both Pakistan and its ally China, which raised the issue, were isolated as the 14-member Security Council reiterated that Kashmir was a “bilateral matter between India and Pakistan”.

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August in a bid to integrate the region with the rest of the country. Pakistan, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the sovereign decision of the Indian Parliament and has sought to bring up the issue repeatedly.