Interpol Issues 'Blue Notice' for Indian Self-Styled Godman Nithyananda Accused of Rape

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in the Indian state of Gujarat has said that controversial spiritual leader Nithyananda fled the country after a US citizen accused the 42-year old of raping her for over five years under the pretext of engaging in spiritual practices.

Interpol, the international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control, has issued a blue notice against self-styled godman Nithyananda on the request of the Gujarat Police.

Such notices are aimed at locating missing persons; identified or unidentified criminals or those wanted for violations of ordinary criminal law.

On 20 January, Nithyananda was also charged with the wrongful confinement of his disciples. In the second charge sheet against the absconding godman it was alleged that children were forced to stay in Nithyananda’s Gujarat-based ashram.

After a police complaint, FIR was filed against the self-proclaimed godman in November 2019, he fled India despite having a passport which expired in 2018.

Later, in December 2019, news surfaced that he claimed to have established his own island nation in South America near Ecuador called Kailasa.

It was said that with the help of a famous legal advisory company from the US, he filed a request with the UN to recognise his island as a country.

The official website of Kailasa claimed it “is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world, who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”.

While the police are still looking for him, two of his disciples were arrested and are being questioned over rape allegations against Nithyananda after a US citizen had accused him of sexually assaulting her for over five years, using spirituality as a pretext.