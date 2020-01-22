Register
16:07 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    One of India's highest-paid actors, Rajnikanth, arrives for the preview of his latest film, 'Sivaji' in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 14, 2007

    #IStandWithRajnikanth: Users Support Indian Actor for Speaking Out Against Social Activist Periyar

    © AP Photo / MAHESH KUMAR A
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/28/1078092809.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001221078102213-istandwithrajnikanth-users-support-indian-actor-for-speaking-out-against-social-activist-periyar/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth caused a furore with his remarks on social reformer E. V. R. Periyar, who was a vocal critic of Hinduism and held a rally in 1971, allegedly with naked pictures of Lord Ram and his consort Sita which were paraded donned in garlands of slippers.

    Indian superstar Rajnikant’s statement about social activist E.V. R. Periyar’s rally in the southern city of Salem in the 1970s has triggered protests in Tamil Nadu, with several political parties with allegiance to the late reformer’s ideologies accusing the actor of trying to “besmirch his reputation”.

    As protests mounted, the police force was deployed outside Rajnikanth’s house. But the actor’s die-hard followers began a counter-campaign in his support #IStandWithRAJINIKANTH with more than 93,000 mentions on Twitter.

    Social media users hailed him for taking a tough stance and speaking up against former Tamil Nadu Social reformer EVR, as is he popularly referred to.

    Several activists and political groups like Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam held protests on Wednesday condemning the actor for his claims made on 14 January that Periyar had held a rally in 1971 with naked posters of the mythological King Lord Rama and his Queen Sita, wearing a garland of slippers.

    Police had detained at least 50 demonstrators, as they raised slogans against the Rajnikant and shown him black flags.

    The row over Rajnikant’s controversial remarks flared up when he refused to apologise for it, referring to a 2017 report in an English magazine as evidence to bolster his statement.

    “The magazine has reported that Raman and Sita were paraded naked and garlanded with slippers in Periyar’s rally in 1971 in Salem. I have not said something that did not happen. I have not imagined it. The one who protested there in Salem....Lakshmana...has confirmed it. So, I will not apologise or express regret,” said Rajinikanth.

    The late E. V. Ramasamy a.k.a Periyar actively fought for social evils like caste-based discrimination and superstition and spent five decades of his political activism as a rationalist, social activist and politician (1919-1973).

    Periyar, who was regarded as the ‘Father of the Dravidian Movement’ in Tamil Nadu, was a vocal opponent of Hinduism rituals and the Hindi language. He also believed that Hinduism was nothing but a philosophy. 

    Hindus hugely revere Lord Ram, worshipped as the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu of the trinity of gods, alongside Lord Shiva and Brahma. Brahma is considered to be the creator, in Hindu mythology, while Shiva is the destroyer and Vishnu is the preserver. 

    Related:

    India Shortlists Firms to Build 6 Nuclear Conventional Submarines Worth $7 Bln
    Row Over State Capital: Former Head of India’s Andhra State Shares Video of Farmers’ Protest 
    Netizens Back Actor-Politician Rajnikanth for ‘Exposing’ Tamil Nadu Socialist Icon Ramasamy
    Tags:
    politician, actor, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse