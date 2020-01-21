CAA Row: Microsoft’s India-Born CEO Supports Immigration to Nurture Global Tech Industry

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has created a whirlwind of chaos in the country. The Act entitles non-Muslim immigrants including Hindu, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, and Parsis from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before 2015, to apply for Indian citizenship.

While the country stands divided on the contentious new citizenship law (CAA), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who was born in India’s Hyderabad recently stated that the Act is a bad decision. He said he would be delighted to see the country’s next unicorn created by an immigrant.

Although a section of extremists brutally trolled Nadella for his anti-CAA stance, the Microsoft chief on Tuesday said that countries unsupportive of immigration would eventually obstruct the creation of a global tech industry.

Nadella, who calls himself an “India optimist” believes that the country has a strong foundation cemented solid by a 70-year long nation-building history.

The CAA has kept the social fabric of India pretty disturbed since December 2019.

Protests largely staged by the Muslim community and later joined by students, women and celebrities against the controversial Act are still ongoing in various parts of the country. There have been clashes with police in several places over the last two months.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the law “manifests India’s ethos of harmony and compassion", his detractors feel it goes against the provisions of the Indian Constitution and discriminates on a religious basis.

Home Minister Amit Shah has stated the CAA is not against any citizen of the country, it simply allows persecuted people from three neighbouring countries to gain Indian citizenship.