New Delhi (Sputnik): In recent years, India has replaced the US and Vietnam to become the second-largest market and manufacturing hub for smartphones after China. With India’s federal government going ahead with plans to roll out the next generation of mobile technology, tech players are consistently upgrading their devices to run on 4G networks.

On Tuesday, US-based chipmaker Qualcomm launched three new fast mobile processors in India under its SnapDragon series – 720G, 662 and 460 targeting improvements in gaming, on-the-go entertainment and overall user experience.

Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi and RealMe have become the first adopters of the new chipsets that support Bluetooth, quicker 4G connectivity, longer battery life and advanced audio among other features.

The mobile platforms that also come with Qualcomm’s sensing hub and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine will be used by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System to improvise its Global Positioning System (GPS).

In October 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) joined hands with Qualcomm to support the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC) -- which is an autonomous regional satellite navigation system that provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services.

Kedar Kondap, Vice President of product management at Qualcomm Technologies launched the chipsets in New Delhi.

Before 2018, Qualcomm had its presence in India’s Bengaluru and Chennai facilities. In 2018, Qualcomm announced an investment of $400 million (INR. 3000 crore approx.) to make India’s city of Hyderabad its largest facility outside the United States.

In December 2019, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon revealed the company's plans for making 5G-enabled chipsets available in the $250-$350 price range.