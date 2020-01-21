Multi-Storey Textile Market Gutted in Fire in Western Indian City of Surat - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The blaze has been doused and a cooling process is underway as black clouds of smoke continue to erupt from the building that caught fire in Surat, a textile manufacturing and trading hub which produces 30 million metres of raw fabric daily.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a massive fire at a multi-storied textile market in Surat’s Saroli area destroyed goods worth millions. More than 60 firefighting vehicles were brought in to wage a five-hour battle with the blaze. There were no reports of any casualties.

Horrifying visuals of the fire blazing out of the complex have come out.

Gujarat fire officials could not give the exact reason for the fire immediately, but said it spread faster with the stocked polyester fabric.

